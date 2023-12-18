All GTA Online West Coast Classics Media Stick Locations

Rockstar Games has added new music in GTA Online that players can access by collecting a West Coast Classics Media Stick in Los Santos. A phone call must be made via your in-game smartphone to spawn it and listen to a hint regarding its location. The Media Stick spawns randomly at one of five possible locations that will be revealed in this article.

Once it is collected, you should be able to listen to the new songs on the West Coast Classics radio station in Grand Theft Auto Online. For anyone requiring assistance, below are all the West Coast Classics Media Stick locations.

GTA Online guide: All West Coast Classics Media Stick locations

A Dâm-Funk mixtape has been added in the Chop Shop update, but you must collect a small red Media Stick to access it. First, you must wait for an email from West Coast Classics informing you about the same.

Then, call West Coast Classics from your in-game smartphone to listen to a hint regarding the Media Stick's location. A Los Santos district will be mentioned in the hint, along with a clue about the Media Stick's exact position in that area.

Here are all the possible spawn locations for the West Coast Classics Media Stick:

Grove Street

Del Perro Pier

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Maze Bank Tower

Galileo Observatory

The following images reveal the Media Stick's exact position at these locations:

1) Grove Street

The Media Stick will be on the boundary wall of this house (Images via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

2) Del Perro Pier

The Media Stick will spawn at this kiosk (Images via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

3) Premium Deluxe Motorsport

You will find the Media Stick on this table inside Premium Deluxe Motorsport (Images via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

4) Maze Bank Tower

The Media Stick will be at this spot on top of the Maze Bank Tower (Images via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

5) Galileo Observatory

The Media Stick will be on the Galileo Observatory railing (Images via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

As mentioned, the West Coast Classics Media Stick will spawn randomly at one of these five locations. Hence, you must carefully note the location mentioned during the phone call.

Once you find the red Media Stick, press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen to collect it. You should then be able to listen to newly added music in Grand Theft Auto Online on the West Coast Classics radio station while driving around the map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

While you won't make any money from this quest, Rockstar Games has added a new business with the recent DLC, the Salvage Yard, which rewards a few hundred thousand dollars for completing vehicle robberies.

A new race category, Drift Races, has also been added to the game along with Drift Tuning upgrades that can be applied to the following rides:

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Fathom FR36

In addition, fresh outfits for Rockstar's 25th anniversary and some new cars are available in the popular multiplayer.

The new Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, a lot more content has been revealed in The Chop Shop update's drip feed that should be added in the near future. Snow is also expected to arrive in Los Santos with the GTA Online Christmas update 2023.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played GTA Online after The Chop Shop update released? Yes No 0 votes