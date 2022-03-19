How to increase Strength in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

Strength is one of the most essential stats in GTA Online, but increasing it can be a chore for some players. They would usually get 1% Strength per 20 successful punches, which can be inconvenient when facing a foe with a gun. Fortunately, there are ways to improve this stat without being in much danger.

A high Strength stat allows users to take less damage, making it one of the most important stats to train in this game. Not only that, but it boosts their melee damage output and enables them to climb ladders more quickly.

Getting more Strength in GTA Online

The first method to increasing Strength in GTA Online involves gamers starting a mission where it's impossible to gain a Wanted Level. There are several missions to choose from, so once they find one (like Gerald's Pier Pressure), they merely have to go to a location with a ton of NPCs and keep swinging at them.

Most NPCs will pose no threat. Ergo, it's easy for players to keep spamming the melee attack button and knocking out several NPCs in a single session. As long as the mission doesn't have a time limit, they should be fine.

Any mission that prevents users from getting a Wanted Level is valuable, as they won't have to deal with any cops. The beach is a popular location to start training, although a nearby hospital works well.

Playing golf is another way (Image via Rockstar Games)

Alternatively, participating in golf is another way to increase this stat in GTA Online. A gamer's enjoyment of this sport will vary from person to person, but it's still an option to consider. There's no danger here, and it can act as a decent diversion to the usual mayhem seen in GTA Online.

Another method worth discussing involves a friend (hence it's not viable for solo players). Simply have them enter a car and continue to punch the vehicle. They'll naturally be safe and out of harm's way, while players will continually boost their Strength in GTA Online.

The final option to consider involves Deathmatches and Survival modes where users only use their fists. They'll inevitably increase this skill by participating in these modes, and it can be fun to play with others at the same time.

