GTA 6 platforms: List of platforms confirmed for the game

The wait for the GTA 6 Trailer 1 has been rudely cut short by a leaker. For this reason, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have released the trailer early, along with a press release confirming other details about the game, including its release window and the platforms on which fans can expect the title to launch.

Arguably one of the most-anticipated games of all time, the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a long time coming. If not for the leaker who released the trailer on X a day early, fans would have had to watch it on December 5 at 9 AM ET.

However, for better or for worse, the wait is over, and as per Rockstar Games' press release, GTA 6 will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

PC gamers may have to wait as Rockstar confirms 2025 release for GTA 6 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

It seems as if Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games will follow their usual formula by first releasing GTA 6 on the current generation of consoles. The press release names the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S as the only platforms on which the game will be released at launch.

Going by the GTA 5 release roadmap, which first came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, the next game will possibly get early updates for the awaited next-gen consoles and PCs later.

Readers should note that after the initial release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in September 2013, the PS4 and Xbox One versions came out in 2014 before the game finally came to PC in April 2015.

While this shows that PC gamers might have to wait a couple of years to get their hands on GTA 6, they can take solace in the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 only took about a year to come to PC from PS4. This means they can reasonably expect Rockstar Games to make a port by 2026. Obviously, this is all speculation at this point.

The early launch of the trailer has naturally captured the attention of the gaming community, with big streamers such as xQc also reacting to the fact that the leaker forced Rockstar Games to release the GTA 6 trailer a day early.

