Why GTA 6 pre-orders could begin in 2024

The GTA 6 trailer has left everyone hyped for the title, and Rockstar Games has revealed that it will come to stores in 2025. While most fans were anticipating the game to be released in late 2024, the studio has made the wait even longer. However, there is still a chance that the pre-order process could start in 2024. There are many subtle evidences that refer to this possibility.

This article discusses why Rockstar Games could start taking pre-orders for GTA 6 in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 6’s pre-orders highly demanded after the trailer release

Expand Tweet

As soon as Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer, fans started to look for the pre-order procedures for the game. However, there are currently no pre-order options for the title as the studio has yet to decide on a definite release date. The trailer simply mentioned 2025 as the launch year without stating any month or season.

However, during the May 2023 Earnings Call meeting, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, revealed that it aims to earn over $8 billion in the fiscal year 2025. The gaming community widely believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the only product that could make such record-breaking figures.

Expand Tweet

The fiscal year 2025 falls between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Therefore, there is a high chance that the GTA 6 release date will be set before March 31, 2025.

Popular game data miner Gaming Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) also stated that Rockstar Games could release the next Grand Theft Auto title in the early months of 2025. If that’s the case, we can expect the pre-order process to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Rockstar Games started the pre-order process for Grand Theft Auto 5 on November 5, 2012, and released the game on September 17, 2013. If the studio follows the same pattern, the pro-order procedure is just a few months away.

How much will Grand Theft Auto 6 cost?

As of now, we cannot say for certain what Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have decided when it comes to the GTA 6 price. However, based on standard market practices, the base version of the upcoming title should not cost more than USD $70.

Players may get choices like special bundles, collector’s edition, single-player only, etc. However, an official confirmation from the studio is still awaited.

Release platforms for Grand Theft Auto 6

The GTA 6 official trailer revealed that the game would be released on three platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. These are the only confirmed platforms for the time being.

However, based on the previous practices of the studio, the PC version of the game could come in 2026.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you looking forward to pre-order GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes