"Probably 1000+": Amidst the hype of GTA 6 trailer 2, fans speculate the number of playable hours

With GTA 6 trailer 2 and the actual game getting ever so close, fans can't help but speculate about the number of playable hours the upcoming title will offer. This has been an active discussion for a long time in the community. Players have their own opinions, and while some expect GTA 6 to offer around 60-100 hours of gameplay, u/Wokekyller claims it might exceed the 1000-hour mark.

On top of that, the players have their own speculations and expectations from GTA 6. Players also can't help but compare the playable hours of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which is another iconic Rockstar Games title.

Most fans want the numbers to be higher than GTA 5 and RDR 2 (Image via Reddit)

Fans discussing the probable number of playable hours in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

Naturally, fans want GTA 6 trailer 2 to reveal more information about the game and offer a glimpse into some of the missions that would be available in the future. This would allow the community to guess the probable number of playable hours in the upcoming title.

GTA 6 trailer 2 could reveal the estimated number of playable hours of the game

The first GTA 6 trailer packed a ton of information in a 1:30-minute-long video. Hence, fans are expecting the second trailer to be equally informative. They desperately want the video to reveal more information about the various main and side missions that players might get to complete.

While the consensus speculates GTA 6's playable hours to be between 100-200 hours, others believe it might cross the older limits. Adding a broad variety of missions, including main, side, and random activities could boost them through the roof. This is one of the reasons why fans love Red Dead Redemption 2 - since it offers numerous side activities that increase the game's playthrough hours.

GTA 6 trailer 2 could also follow suit and showcase some of these activities. Doing so would further boost the hype surrounding the game while allowing players to reach more sensible playable hours numbers.

FAQs about GTA 6 trailer 2

Has Rockstar Games revealed the release date for the second trailer?

No, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2. Most fans think it will drop around mid-2024.

Will GTA 6 be bigger than GTA 5 and RDR 2?

Most theories and speculations hint that GTA 6 will surpass the previous titles by a huge margin, both in terms of landmass and story.

Check out our other GTA 6 article:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback