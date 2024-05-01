5 cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that we wish to see

With many vehicles returning to the upcoming GTA installment, fans would prefer to see some of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that are both affordable and functional. There are several such vehicles in the current online multiplayer mode, giving Rockstar Games plenty of options to pick from.

Players want to see a roster of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that can serve the masses. This will let them save the money and invest it in other important endeavors. Thus, this article will suggest five of the best and the most affordable vehicles from the game that would do well in GTA 6 as well.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five best and cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that fans would like to see

1) Pegassi Bati 801

The Bati 801 is an amazing motorcycle. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Switch101)

The Pegassi Bati 801 is one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online and should also be one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6. It only costs a mere $15,000 in the current game and offers impressive performance for its price. This is one reason why it is so popular among the players.

The motorcycle can reach a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) and is based on the real-life Ducati 848. These stats should have placed it higher on the price tag list but Rockstar Games decided to reward the players. Hence, even new players can obtain an amazing vehicle in GTA Online without having to pay a fortune.

2) Annis Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is a good car. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Carl Johnson Jr.)

The Annis Elegy RH8 is an amazing Sports Car in GTA Online that offers handling and performance at a low cost. The car is capable of reaching a top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h) after fully upgrading and has decent acceleration and handling as well.

Players get this at a cheap price tag of $95,000, making it an excellent pick for beginners as well. Following suit would make Elegy RH8 one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 as well. It is inexpensive but doesn't hold back on performance. This allows players to spend their cash on other important things.

3) Pfister Comet

Comet is an iconic car that should be one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Monkeypolice188)

The Pfister Comet is an iconic Sports Car that has appeared in almost every Grand Theft Auto title. Naturally, fans want to see it in GTA 6 as well. Surprisingly, this amazing vehicle only costs $100,000 and is one of the best purchases you can make. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has removed this car from the normal stores.

The car offers amazing performance alongside a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) which is quite impressive for its price range. These are some reasons why it could be one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that delivers unparalleled performance. Thanks to its amazing looks, it would blend well in the rich locations of Miami as well.

4) Obey 9F

Obey 9F is an amazing car in GTA Online. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/WildBrick142)

Obey 9F can become another option in the list of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6. This is because this amazing Sports Car costs a mere $120,000 GTA Online and is an affordable option for all the players. Despite the low price tag, the Obey 9F offers amazing performance which makes it one of the best vehicles in the current multiplayer mode.

The car can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). While this doesn't make it the fastest car in the game, it is more than enough to get out of tricky situations and complete various missions. Hence, players would love to drive this car around the many regions of GTA 6 and explore everything that the map has to offer.

5) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

The Insurgent could become one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Camilo Flores)

The HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom is an off-road vehicle in GTA Online that is an armored and weaponized machine offering both offensive and defensive powers to the driver. It manages to deliver its expertise for as little as $202,500.

While the HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom can only reach a top speed of 99.25 mph (159.73 km/h), it is still one of the best, and could potentially become one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA 6 that serves its purpose.

Its price-to-performance ratio is out of the box, making it a popular pick among GTA Online players. It would do well in the crime-infested Vice City and its surrounding regions.

FAQs about GTA 6

Are there confirmed GTA Online vehicles in GTA 6?

Yes, the first GTA 6 trailer showcased several iconic and popular vehicles from GTA Online confirming their appearance in the upcoming title.

Will the GTA 6 vehicle roster be huge?

While nothing has been confirmed, most fans speculate that the GTA 6 vehicle roster will be immense. The leaked cars and motorcycles from the game confirm this theory to a certain extent.

