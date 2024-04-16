5 best JDM cars that GTA 6 should have

If GTA 6 featured some of the best JDM cars, that would be an incredible treat for players. Not only would the inclusion of these automobiles expand the upcoming title's roster of vehicles, but it'd also give players more options to use. For those unaware, JDM stands for Japanese Domestic Market and refers to the vehicles produced on the Japanese market. This category usually consists of companies like Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi.

While previous Grand Theft Auto games — including GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode — have several JDM cars, players want Rockstar Games to offer more vehicles from these manufacturers in GTA 6. This article will list the five best JDM cars that should be a part of the upcoming title when it eventually rolls out.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

RX-7, GT-R, and 3 of the other best JDM cars that GTA 6 should have

1) 2008 Honda S2000 Type S

The 2008 Honda S2000 Type S is a beautiful vehicle that offers admirable performance, making it perfect for Grand Theft Auto 6's Miami setting.

With a 2.2-Liter Naturally Aspirated Inline-Four engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, the car generates 239 HP. Thanks to this, the Honda S2000 Type S can reach a top speed of 156 MPH.

On top of being fast and performance-oriented, the vehicle also has a comfortable interior that makes riding in it quite pleasant. These are some reasons the S2000 would do very well in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

The 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R is among the best JDM cars (Image via YouTube/Petrolicious)

The 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R is capable of reaching a top speed of 161 MPH with its 1.3-Liter Twin-Turbocharged Twin-Rotor engine, 5-speed gearbox, and 280 HP.

This iconic vehicle has appeared in several video games and deserves to be part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title as well. It is fast as well as beautiful enough to be on the GTA 6 vehicle roster.

3) 2009 Nissan GT-R SpecV

This is an amazing car in real life (Image via YouTube/Regular Car Reviews)

The 2009 Nissan GT-R SpecV is arguably one of the best JDM cars ever and should be included in GTA 6. With a 3.8-Liter Twin-Turbocharged V-6 engine that produces around 486 HP, this beast of a vehicle has a top speed of 190 MPH.

This insane speed, combined with its 6-speed gearbox and amazing looks, makes it a top contender for the GTA 6 car roster. The Nissan GT-R SpecV has a modern design and tons of features that make it an insanely good ride in real life as well.

4) 1992 Honda NSX-R

Among the best JDM cars that should be in GTA 6, the 1992 Honda NSX-R is a beautiful vehicle that brings together elements of Sports cars and the technology of F1 cars. It possesses a 3.2-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-6 engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox that delivers 280 HP. This gives it a top speed of 168 MPH, which is quite fast.

However, car enthusiasts won't be too surprised since the Honda NSX-R was built purely for breaking records and setting the bar higher.

5) 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

The 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi is among the best JDM cars that Rockstar Games should add to GTA 6. Not only is it quite powerful with its 2.2-Liter Turbocharged Flat-Four engine, but paired with a 6-speed gearbox, it can also produce 280 HP and reach a top speed of 157 MPH.

On top of that, as a Rally Car, the Subaru Impreza 22B STi is quite durable and was made to surmount unfavorable conditions. Since this is a limited-edition car, Rockstar Games should add it to the upcoming title and allow players to participate in various races with it.

Till more information regarding the next Grand Theft Auto game is available, you can also check out the various GTA 6 rumors that are floating around in the community.

