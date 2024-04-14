5 military vehicles in GTA Online that deserve to be in GTA 6

Military vehicles in GTA Online are a great way to explore the town without having to worry about being blown up by enemy fire. Given the variety of such vehicles in the game, players naturally want to see some return in GTA 6 as well. However, it can be tricky to pick out a handful since almost every military vehicle in the game has some use.

Furthermore, it won't be possible for Rockstar Games to bring back every GTA Online military vehicle to GTA 6.

So, this article will list five of the best vehicles from GTA Online that should reappear in GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Chernobog, APC, and 3 of the best military vehicles in GTA Online that should appear in GTA 6

1) Rhino Tank

The Rhino Tank is an iconic as well as one of the better military vehicles in GTA Online that should appear in GTA 6. Doing so would preserve the tradition of spawning this tank in the middle of the street and going on a rampage.

While its durability and offensive powers were significantly reduced in GTA Online, it is still quite useful when dealing with a large number of enemies. The vehicle can blast through anything and mow down pedestrians with ease.

2) APC Tank

The APC Tank is one of the best military vehicles in GTA Online that is relatively fast and deadly. Not only can this beast shoot tank shells, it is also quite durable. The vehicle can take eight Homing Missiles before blowing up.

On top of that, it can also float on water. Since GTA 6 will have various cities and biomes, it should incorporate the APC Tank and let players explore the map in it.

3) Chernobog

Chernobog is one of the best military vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Monkeypolice188/GTA Wiki)

The Chernobog is one of the deadliest military vehicles in GTA Online with its long-range missiles. This Ballistic Missile Launcher in the game can stay hidden while raining death and destruction on players from afar. This makes it so lethal in the online multiplayer mode.

Since GTA 6 will also have a similar mode, it would be fun to ride in the Chernobog while dropping missiles on unsuspecting victims. This weaponized vehicle is capable of causing a lot of chaos without directly heading into danger which is another reason behind its popularity.

4) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a great military vehicle in the game (Image via TheS424/GTA Wiki)

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is another one of the amazing military vehicles in GTA Online that has multiple uses. Not only does it have incredible defense in the game that can tank 34 Homing Missiles, it also serves as a Mobile Operations Centre which allows players to control their other businesses and upgrade the Oppressor MK II.

Apart from this, the vehicle can also be used to access and control turret and drone stations that deal with multiple enemies at once. Players can also start Client Jobs from this vehicle. These are just some of the reasons why the Terrorbyte deserves to be a part of GTA 6.

5) Half-Track

While the Bravado Half-Track might not be the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, it is one of the most useful military offerings in the game. It has great defense in terms of armor and sports machine guns to take out pesky targets.

However, the main aspect that makes the Half-Track so good is its capability to tackle off-road using a belt on its rear, instead of regular tires. Since GTA 6 is set in Vice City and will have swamps and other off-road areas, it would make sense for Rockstar Games to bring this vehicle back.

