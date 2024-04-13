5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online if you don't have millions to invest

Some of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online require you to first spend millions and set up a business. This, in return, gives a lot of money and other benefits that you can use in a variety of ways in the game. However, this method is quite difficult for new players who struggle with money and have limited funds as well as knowledge of the game.

Nevertheless, it is important to earn money in the online multiplayer mode if you wish to thrive. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has implemented various methods that don't require you to spend millions before reaping the benefits.

This article will list five such best ways to earn money in GTA Online even if you are new and have limited funds.

Time Trials, Acid Lab, and 3 other best ways to earn money in GTA Online without big initial investments

1) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Selling drugs throughout the city makes you a lot of cash in a relatively short amount of time. On top of that, you don't have to invest millions to start this business in the game.

To obtain the Brickade 6x6 and start the Acid Lab, all you need to do is complete the First Dose missions in GTA Online. After completing the final mission, you will unlock the vehicle and can then apply the Acid Lab upgrade for $750,000. While this might sound a lot, the return on investment for this business is great and you will make this money back quite quickly.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are another good way to earn money in GTA Online in a very short amount of time. All you need to participate in these races is a good vehicle and decent driving skills to beat the timer. Once you reach the final checkpoint before the timer reaches zero, you will receive a significant sum of money.

This is one one of the best methods to make money in GTA Online without making any big investment. You can even pick up cars from the road to compete in the race in record time. It is a very efficient way to earn cash in the online multiplayer mode for new players.

3) Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

The recently added Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is another one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online. The best part about this heist is that you don't need to own any property or special business to initiate it in the game making it a great option for newbies.

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions are provided by Vincent and are relatively easy to complete. One can complete the whole thing within an hour and keep grinding it to stack up the cash. The heist gives a $500,000 reward which is quite amazing for the time it takes to complete.

4) Focus on weekly bonus missions

With each GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games offers bonus cash and RP to players for completing them. These missions are usually quite easy to complete and are mostly fun. This means even new players who don't have millions to invent can complete these tasks to earn money in the game.

This makes them one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online without having to first spend a large amount on setting up a business. The ease of the missions also encourages low-level players to play them and earn cash without too many issues.

5) Loot stores

While looting stores might not offer a huge amount of money, it is still a great avenue to earn money in GTA Online without having to make any initial investment or participate in a dangerous mission. The only danger with this method is getting shot by the shopkeeper or getting busted by the cops.

Otherwise, you can keep looting multiple stores and earn a decent bit of cash to start a small business or purchase a good vehicle in the game. This is a good starting point for absolute beginners who don't have any cash to spend on weapons or cars in GTA Online.

