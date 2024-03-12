How many missions are in GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update?

The missions in the GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update have been a pleasant surprise for many players. While the majority have already dived into the DLC and completed them, there are many unsure about the number of tasks needed to be completed to get the final reward and if they are worth it.

Fortunately, the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions don't drag on forever, and the reward for completing all of them is pretty decent as well. The bonus for everybody is that they can be completed by solo players as well, which is quite a plus.

This article will focus on the total missions there in the GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update and if they are worth completing.

All the missions in GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

There are a total of six missions in GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update that you will need to complete to finish the DLC and obtain the $500,000 reward successfully. However, they are divided into two parts: five setup missions and one finale. It is necessary to complete the setup missions first, after which the final one unlocks.

Below are the names of all the missions that are part of the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid DLC:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hint and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime (Final)

It is worth noting that not all the missions in GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid are equally fun. While some of them are quite good and require relatively less time, others can be slightly boring and feel slightly repetitive. This mainly happens when you have to steal a vehicle and then face waves of enemies chasing you throughout the map.

The missions in GTA 5 Online Clickin' Bell Farm Raid are also becoming popular since most of them take minimal time to complete. As they are quite straightforward, too, you can grind the whole DLC without having to spend hours on just one task.

Most of them follow a simple structure. Vincent will ask you to locate and steal some items necessary for the finale, and you will need to follow his instructions.

The finale, Scene of the Crime, is also interesting and has two ways to complete it- stealth or full-on assault. This, however, will be decided upon how you complete the previous setup mission called Disorganized Crime.

Hopefully, this satisfies and answers the question of how many missions are in GTA 5 Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission you had. Apart from this update, the community is also quite excited about the GTA 6 trailer 2 that might roll out soon.

