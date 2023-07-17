How to take cover in GTA 5 in 2023: A beginner's control guide

Taking cover is one of the most important aspects of combat gameplay in not only GTA 5 but all games. This helps players stay away from enemy fires and do other important things such as refilling, eating snacks, and so on. Rockstar Games includes a separate mechanism for combat while in cover. Pro players are also seen using the cover mechanism to trigger various glitches and funny outcomes in the game.

While experienced players are already accustomed to all aspects of taking cover in Grand Theft Auto 5, many new players frequently struggle to take the basic cover. This article provides brief details on how players can take cover in GTA 5.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to take cover in GTA 5 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Taking cover in Grand Theft Auto 5 is fairly simple and can be done by pressing a single button. The same works on both versions of the game, making it easy for players to practice in Story Mode and execute properly in GTA Online.

However, remember that the in-game character cannot take cover everywhere on the open map. Rockstar Games restricts the objects behind which you can hide. The following are typical hiding spots:

Cars

Boxes

Corners

Low walls

Once you are nearby these objects, follow the below-mentioned steps to take cover in GTA 5:

PlayStation (PS5/PS4/PS3)

The R1 button position in the DualSense controller (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players must press the R1 button or the Right Shoulder Button once to take cover on PlayStation. Similarly, to get out of cover, press the R1 button again. Once in cover, you can use the Left Stick to move the character and the R2 button (Right Trigger) to fire.

Xbox (Xbox 360/One/Series X|S)

The RB button position in the Xbox Wireless Controller (Image via Sportskeeda)

Xbox users must press the RB button or the Right Shoulder Button once to take cover in the game. Pressing the button again will revert the action and let the character move freely. However, you can also use the Left Stick to move while in cover.

PC

PC players can take cover by pressing the Q button on their keyboards. It is the default key combination that comes with the game. However, you can also change the key from the Settings menu.

GTA 5 has one of the simplest cover mechanisms, and many players want the same in Grand Theft Auto 6. Once mastered, players can use the cover trick to implement several combat tactics.

Some players also use it to execute GTA Online money glitches. However, Rockstar Games is very aggressive towards exploiters and can ban them from the game.

Poll : Do you frequently use cover while in a combat situation? Yes No 0 votes