GTA Online complete nightclub guide (August 2023)

The Nightclub is one of the most sought-after businesses in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Most nightclubs cost well over a million dollars, but it is worth investing in one. While this business is mostly a legitimate way of earning money in the game, it does interestingly involve an illegal aspect which adds on to the profit made by this popular establishment.

Although Nightclubs have been in the game for some time, beginners might require a little assistance. Hence, this article will provide a complete guide for GTA Online Nightclubs in August 2023.

GTA Online guide: Setting up a Nightclub in August 2023

Nightclubs are listed on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in GTA Online. Here are the names of all available properties and their respective costs:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

- $1,645,000 Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

- $1,320,000 Strawberry - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) - $1,135,000

- $1,135,000 Mission Row - $1,440,000

- $1,440,000 La Mesa - $1,500,000

- $1,500,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

- $1,370,000 West Vinewood - $1,700,000

- $1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Although you have complete freedom of choice, buying a nightclub with good connectivity to the highway is strategically important. This is because many of its setup and resupply missions are situated in Blaine County, so having faster access to the highway will reduce traveling time, allowing the tasks to be completed quickly.

Once you finish the setup missions, start completing Nightclub Management missions in GTA Online to increase your club's popularity. This is indicated by a popularity meter that pops up in the bottom right corner of the screen after entering the property.

Management missions are of various types and must be completed regularly to maintain high popularity, as this directly impacts how much money your Nightclub will make. You can also install staff upgrades or hire new DJs to help with this.

Ideally, a GTA Online Nightclub can make around $60,000 in an hour. This revenue is stored in the Nightclub Office safe. However, this safe can only keep up to $250,000 and won't stash a single penny beyond this amount.

Therefore, you must regularly collect money from the safe to not miss out on additional income. While GTA Online money glitches can make you millions, Rockstar Games patch them up quickly. Hence, businesses can serve as a stable source of income.

Hire Technicians for Warehouse departments (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The Nightclub also features a Warehouse used to run this business's illegal aspect. To utilize the Warehouse, you must hire Technicians for its separate departments, who will bring in goods that can be sold for a profit.

That said, only five of the seven departments can be activated at maximum. Each has a unique hourly profit margin and will only become available if you own its interlinked business.

Here is a list of all Warehouse departments, their hourly profits, and the business needed to unlock them:

Cargo and Shipments - $8,570 - Special Cargo Warehouse

- $8,570 - Special Cargo Warehouse Sporting Goods - $7500 - Bunker

- $7500 - Bunker South American Imports - $13,500 - Cocaine Lockup

- $13,500 - Cocaine Lockup Pharmaceutical Research - $11,500 - Meth Lab

- $11,500 - Meth Lab Organic Produce - $6,075 - Weed Farm

- $6,075 - Weed Farm Printing and Copying - $5,400 - Document Forgery Office

- $5,400 - Document Forgery Office Cash Creation - $9,450 - Counterfeit Cash Factory

The goods can be sold separately or all at once. Selling them in private sessions is also better as it cancels out any interference from griefers.

Money is essential for having fun in GTA Online. As there is no indication of when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out, players can invest in businesses like Nightclubs till then to become rich in the current game.

