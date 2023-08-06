5 best ways to make money in GTA Online without any cheats (August 2023)

There is no shortage of ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. In fact, the main objective behind every mission and challenge is to earn income. Some players also use cheats for this purpose, but that isn't safe at all since Rockstar Games can impose bans and other severe punishments. Hence, you have to put in a lot of effort and must work hard to become rich.

The developer also provides regular updates that introduce fresh content, adding to the ways by which players can stock up their Maze Bank accounts. For instance, the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update added brand new missions. This article will list the five best ways to make money in GTA Online without cheats in August 2023.

Junk Energy Time Trials and 4 more best ways to make money in GTA Online without any cheats (August 2023)

1) LSA Operations

LSA Operations feature three Freemode missions that were added to GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update this summer. All of them are action-packed, and their payouts range between $45,000 and $70,000, changing at regular intervals.

Here are the names of the three LSA Operations missions:

Direct Action

Surgical Strike

Whistleblower

However, LSA Operations get unlocked only after players purchase the Mammoth Avenger and equip it with the Operations Terminal. This is quite a hefty investment but can be recovered by completing the new missions over time.

2) Los Santos Drug Wars missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC began with The First Dose and concluded with The Last Dose update. Unlike the San Andreas Mercenaries missions, these jobs can be started without investment and played solo. They also pay well and help players in making money in GTA Online.

Completing The First Dose helps establish the Acid Lab business, and a free Ocelot Virtue is rewarded after completing all The Last Dose missions. Rockstar Games also raised The Last Dose missions' payout recently, which gives all the more reason to play them.

3) Junk Energy Time Trials

Junk Enery Time Trials are another recent addition to the game. Just like regular Time Trials, you must beat the par time while going from point A to point B to complete it, and a fresh challenge appears every day. However, instead of fast cars, you can only use the new Inductor bicycle or its Junk Energy variant.

Although these bicycles are cheap, owning them is not mandatory for attempting Junk Energy Time Trials. The bike also comes equipped with a KERS Boost, which aids in going faster than usual for a brief moment, helping in completing this challenge with ease.

4) Armored Trucks

Armored Trucks returned to GTA 5's online mode after a prolonged hiatus and are one of the most fun and easiest ways of making money. After joining either a public or private lobby, you must wait for about 16 minutes for an Armored Truck to spawn. Upon encountering it, you must blast-open its back doors and escape with the dropped security case.

The Armored Trucks concept is quite popular among fans, and many want them to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, nothing of that sort was seen in the GTA 6 leaks.

5) Heists

Heists were a big part of Grand Theft Auto 5's story and also serve as the best money maker in its online mode. There are a number of heists in GTA Online that you can attempt with your friends and make a lot of money. They require some investment, but the payout is incredibly high.

Additionally, the Cayo Perico Heist can also be played solo, allowing you to earn millions of dollars within a few hours. The nature of this heist lets one employ a different approach on each attempt, keeping the overall experience fresh.