How to start Lamar missions in GTA Online? (August 2023)

Lamar missions or Lamar Contact Missions are a bunch of jobs in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online assigned to players by Lamar Davis. Through August 9, 2023, completing them successfully will reward thrice the regular amount of in-game cash and RP. Unlike regular missions, these jobs cannot be played by going to an icon on the map. Instead, Lamar Contact Missions can be started from the game's Pause Menu.

That said, it is possible that some players might be unaware of how this needs to be done. To assist them, here is how to start Lamar missions in GTA Online in August 2023.

GTA Online guide: How to start Lamar missions? (August 2023)

Follow the given steps to start Lamar missions or Lamar Contact missions in GTA Online in August 2023:

STEP 1 - Enter Grand Theft Auto Online's Pause Menu

- Enter Grand Theft Auto Online's Pause Menu STEP 2 - Access the Online tab

- Access the Online tab STEP 3 - Click on Jobs

- Click on Jobs STEP 4 - Click on Play Job

- Click on Play Job STEP 5 - Choose Rockstar Created

- Choose Rockstar Created STEP 6 - Scroll down to Missions

- Scroll down to Missions STEP 7 - Start any of the available Lamar missions from the list

There are several Lamar Contact missions, and all are offering triple cash and RP this week as part of the GTA Online weekly update. However, some Lamar missions only get unlocked after you have attained a certain rank.

Here is a list of all Lamar missions and the rank at which they get unlocked:

Mall or Nothing - Rank 0

- Rank 0 Hold Up - Rank 0

- Rank 0 Ballas to the Wall - Rank 5

- Rank 5 San Andreas Seoul - Rank 16

- Rank 16 Ticket to Elysium - Rank 18

- Rank 18 Going Down the GOH - Rank 20

- Rank 20 Caught Napping - Rank 20

- Rank 20 Lost MC RIP - Rank 25

- Rank 25 No Smoking - Rank 30

All Lamar Contact Missions are repeatable and can be started each time by following the aforementioned steps.

Rockstar Games also added more Lamar missions to the game in the form of Lowrider missions. They all get unlocked after attaining Rank 5 and are offering triple the usual amount of cash and RP this week as well. Here are their names:

Community Outreach

Slow and Low

It’s a G Thing

Funeral Party

Lowrider Envy

Point and Shoot

Desperate Times Call For…

Peace Offerings

To play these Lowrider missions, visit the LD icon on the game's map.

Lamar Davis has been a part of GTA Online since the very beginning. In fact, the Lamar Contact Mission, Mall or Nothing, is one of the first missions players must beat after entering Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode.

Whether he will also make an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed at this moment.