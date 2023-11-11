Should you buy PS5 Slim to play GTA Online in 2023?

Sony's PS5 Slim will be released in the US this month, and many are wondering if they should buy it to play GTA Online in 2023. While this title was released in 2013, Rockstar Games has launched major DLCs for it at regular intervals to keep the in-game content somewhat fresh. That said, a powerful system is required to run it optimally.

The standard PS5 is one of the best options for a seamless GTA Online experience. Therefore, the news of Sony's new PS5 Slim launching soon has made players question if it will run Rockstar's 2013 title even better than the original console.

GTA Online and PS5 Slim: Should you buy the new console to play the game in 2023?

The answer to this question depends on whether you currently own a standard PS5 or not. If you do have it, you don't need the PS5 Slim to play GTA Online in 2023. This is because the specifications of Sony's standard PlayStation 5 and its newer variant are very similar. The game should offer an identical performance on both consoles.

Therefore, you have no need to buy the newer variant if you have the original. The PS5 Slim model will have a larger storage capacity. However, you can install an M.2 SSD in a standard PS5 to increase its storage.

That said, if you don't have a PS5 at the moment, you can consider buying the PS5 Slim to play Rockstar Games' popular multiplayer title in 2023. This also applies if you own a PS4, as the upcoming console will be a massive upgrade over it.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced is the game's latest version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It has some exclusive features and technological enhancements that revitalize the 10-year-old title to a great extent. Here is a list of some of those elements:

Upscaled graphics

Switchable Graphics mode

Animation upgrades

HSW upgrades for certain vehicles

Exclusive vehicles

Faster loading times

HDR support

Ray Traced reflections

Criminal Career Builder

Career Progress Menu

If you own GTA Online's PS4 version, you will have to pay a fee to upgrade it to the PS5 version. The PS4 edition of this title can still be played on the PS5 without upgrading it. However, in this case, it won't have any of the features mentioned above.

Although Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart are now a little over 10 years old, Rockstar Games still releases a GTA Online weekly patch every Thursday for the multiplayer. It also seems that a major DLC update might be launched for the online mode later this year. These releases also make the game worth playing on the PS5 Slim if you don't have a regular PS5.

Another noteworthy event set to happen later this year is the release of Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer in December. The GTA 6 leaked footage disclosed many things about this title, and fans are excited about getting their first look at it.

