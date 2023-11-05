5 best BMW cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Many cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's catalog are inspired by BMW. However, since the game doesn't feature any real-world brands, players interested in owning beamers can opt for the fictional car maker Ubermacht. Besides the absence of actual branding, little separates these rides from their real-life counterparts.

Additionally, many of them can perform incredibly well and be quite useful in various in-game activities. So, in this article, we'll be ranking the five best BMW cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Ubermacht Sentinel XS and 4 more best BMW cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

5) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

The Ubermacht Sentinel Classic debuted in GTA Online in 2017 but has also appeared in older games like Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto IV, San Andreas, Vice City, Vice City Stories, and even Liberty City Stories.

Its design in the latest game is based on the BMW E30 M3, giving it a sleek vintage look. The car has space for two people, featuring a rear-wheel-drive layout and five gears. The Sentinel Classic can hit a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and has been given a handling rating of 68.18 by Rockstar Games.

Those interested in this ride can either get it for $650,000 or its $487,500 Trade Price from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) Ubermacht Rhinehart

The BMW M5 Touring-inspired Ubermacht Rhinehart was added to the game in October 2022 under the Criminal Enterprises update. It has eight gears, space for four people, and an all-wheel-drive layout.

Its handling has been rated 69.24, and it can attain an impressive top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). The Rhinehart costs $1,598,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and various customization options are available.

3) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

GTA Online's Ubermacht Sentinel XS, inspired by the BMW M3 E92, has been in the game since launch. This car has also been featured in older titles like Grand Theft Auto IV, Vice City, and Vice City Stories.

It is one of the most affordable cars in the game, costing $60,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players can steal it from NPCs as well.

The Sentinel XS's handling is rated at 74.24 and has a decent top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h). However, players can increase the top speed to 137.75 mph (221.69 km/h) in the game's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions by installing HSW Performance upgrades.

2) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

The incredibly stylish Ubermacht Rebla GTS is on the fourth-generation BMW X5. This SUV was added in 2019 under The Diamond Casino Heist GTA Online update.

It has four seats, eight gears, and an all-wheel drive layout, and players can purchase it for $1,175,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rebla GTS' handling has been rated 66.52 by Rockstar, and it can hit a great top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). Another great aspect of this GTA Online car is the number of customization options offered.

1) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody, a variant of the standard Sentinel Classic, is based on the BMW E30 M3. Players can obtain it by upgrading the Sentinel Classic to the Widebody variant at Benny's Original Motor Works for $700,000. It has two seats, five gears, and a rear-wheel-drive layout.

As far as performance is concerned, the Sentinel Classic Widebody can hit an excellent top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) and has been given a perfect 100 in handling by Rockstar Games.

