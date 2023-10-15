5 best Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online, ranked (October 2023)

GTA Online has several excellent properties that players can purchase, such as Vehicle Warehouses. These spaces are instrumental not only in vehicle storage but also in trade. Players have been involved in this business since Rockstar added this property to the game.

Since GTA Online has nine different Vehicle Warehouses, purchasing the right one to maximize profit can get a little confusing.

Each warehouse has its pros and cons. While some have easy highway access, they also have a lot of gang activity. So, learning about them before spending in-game dollars to buy one is important. This article has ranked the five best Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online as of October 2023.

Ranking the five best Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online

5) La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse

Most players purchase La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse as it's cheap, with a price tag of $1,500,000. Although it is situated in a highly gang-influenced area, it offers various advantages. The warehouse is near Elysian Fields Freeway, El Rancho Boulevard, and several other important locations.

If the players can handle hostile gangs and a narrow entry point, La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse might be the best investment. Also, note that this warehouse has no free space to land aircraft, so players must drive the cars to the drop-off points. This part can prove to be a little challenging due to it being a hot spot for enemy activities.

4) Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) Vehicle Warehouse-

The Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) Vehicle Warehouse is another worthy option for players who wish to get into the Vehicle Cargo business. This warehouse offers almost all the things that others do. Players can simply land their private jet, walk into the warehouse, and drive off.

There is no particular disadvantage except for the price tag. The Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) Vehicle Warehouse will cost players $2,170,000 to own in GTA Online. It is a fantastic asset for players who wish to further streamline their business in the game.

3) El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse

Having a Vehicle Warehouse at a prime city location is ideal for business, but these places are often crowded and attract unwanted campers. El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse provides the best place to avoid them and store cars in a safe place. Situated in the Suburban Wastelands, this warehouse will cost players $1,635,000.

Since it is close to the highway, players can easily drive at their leisure without worrying about enemy players. The location is conducive for players who value privacy and wish to avoid conflict in GTA Online. However, this location is away from the city, so players will need to drive a long distance to get there.

2) Davis Vehicle Warehouse

Although the Davis Vehicle Warehouse's price tag is a whooping $2,495,000, the prime location is worth the money. Situated at Grove Street in Davis, it is not too far away from other great locations and major highways.

Players must deal with the gang members in the area almost every time. So, they should be prepared for gun fights each time they take a car in or out. The entry point to the warehouse is also a little congested with trees and walls. So, be a little careful not to damage the vehicle.

1) La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse

Players with enough cash to spare can go for the La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse, which costs $2,735,000. This price can be a little too much for beginners, so either save up, exploit certain glitches, or go for any other warehouse on the list. Players can locate this warehouse near Maze Bank Arena on Mutiny Road in La Puerta.

La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse has a big open space that significantly reduces the chance of damaging the vehicle. It also has access to all the major highways, allowing players to import/export vehicle cargo in GTA online.

