GTA 5's new Chop Shop DLC: List of all free items to claim

The GTA 5 Chop Shop DLC rolled out today, December 12, and Rockstar Games already has a list of all the free items that players can claim just by logging into the title. This is a great opportunity for everyone to own cool liveries as well as license plates without having to pay a single penny. Rockstar is giving away these items as a reward for the Community Challenges that players have been participating in since November.

The challenges included completing Simeon’s Export Requests and participating in The Doomsday Scenario to collect a huge sum of money. The Grand Theft Auto Online community got together to smash the challenges and ended up finishing the event earlier.

This article lists all the free items that anyone can claim in GTA 5 and the online multiplayer as a reward for the challenges.

The GTA 5 Chop Shop DLC update has quite a few free rewards for everybody

While the GTA 5 Chop Shop update has implemented tons of new features and quality-of-life changes to the game, most players are focused on the free items that the developers are giving away. As mentioned before, these are a reward for smashing the Community Challenges and meeting all the goals.

Below is a list of the free liveries and other items that players can claim after logging into the game.

The Rockstar Motorsport livery for Grotti Turismo Omaggio Super Car

The Rockstar Motorsport livery for the Pegassi Zentorno Super Car

The Sprunk x eCola livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit

Sprunk and eCola License Plates

These are the five items that Rockstar Games is offering for free to everyone who plays Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer counterpart. The developers did tease the player base with the Rockstar Motorsport livery for Grotti Turismo Omaggio a while back when they shared information about the DLC.

One of the free liveries that players can obtain through the GTA 5 update (Image via Rockstar Games)

For anybody confused, these are just liveries that players can claim after installing the Chop Shop DLC. They will need to purchase the vehicles to equip them in the game. Gamers also need to keep in mind that they will only be able to claim these items till December 20, 2023. Afterwards, Rockstar Games might remove this option. So, anybody who has not yet logged into the game should do so right away.

The GTA 5 update also added some new modifications for certain cars making them an extremely good choice for drifting on the new circuits. Players can also participate in the robberies to steal expensive cars for Yusuf Amir, who has reached Los Santos to spend his "Arab Money."

Apart from these, Rockstar Games has added tons of new things and quality-of-life changes that have transformed the game for the better. The list includes easy access to the garages as well as the addition of animals in the free mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

