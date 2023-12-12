5 major things added to GTA Online with the Chop Shop update

The Chop Shop update for GTA Online was released on December 12, 2023, adding a lot of new content to the game. There's a new property called the Salvage Yard, which gives access to missions called Vehicle Robberies. There's also a new series of drift races along with drift modifications for a chosen few vehicles.

Rockstar is also adding some major quality-of-life tweaks and other improvements, one of which is the inclusion of animals in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the game. Other improvements, like a streamlined Interaction Menu, will be available on all platforms. So here's a list of the changes and additions that players can expect in GTA Online after the Chop Shop update.

5 new things added with GTA Online's Chop Shop update

1) Animals

Earlier, wildlife was limited to single-player, probably because Rockstar considered it to be a resource-intensive feature. However, the Chop Shop update marks the first time that Grand Theft Auto Online will have animals, just like in GTA 5 Story Mode. Unfortunately, this feature will be exclusive to the current-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar had stated earlier how this feature was made possible thanks to the newer hardware on these consoles. However, despite modern PCs being more than capable of running these 'advancements,' not all users can expect a high-quality gaming experience due to their hardware limitations. As such, this feature won't be coming to old-gen consoles and PCs for now. The download size of GTA Online's Chop Shop update is quite big on consoles due to these features.

2) New vehicles, races, and modifications

12 new vehicles are being added to GTA Online alongside the Chop Shop update, while 7 more will be added after its launch. One of the vehicles has been revealed to be the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, a hypercar inspired by the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Furthermore, a chosen few vehicles can now be upgraded with drift tuning modifications.

Players simply need to get to the LS Car Meet to get their chosen car upgraded with drift capabilities. This feature can be used in the free mode as well as in public lobbies. There's also a new Drift Race Series, which explains the drift modifications, and it will come alongside a new circuit.

3) Salvage Yard and Vehicle Robberies

The Salvage Yard is a new type of property introduced in the new GTA Online update. There will be five locations to choose from, and the business is called Red's Auto Parts. It serves as a front for performing Vehicle Robberies, the new series of missions that players will be executing from this new property.

These missions involve stealing expensive vehicles for Yusuf Amir, a returning character from Grand Theft Auto 4 and its expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony. Players will be assisted on these missions by his cousin Jamal, and they can sell vehicles to Yusuf or scrap them for parts in the Salvage Yard.

4) Quality-of-life changes

The Chop Shop update will bring a number of new features to GTA Online players across all platforms. The Interaction menu has been simplified for easy navigation, and participation in Street Races and Pursuits now earns players more LS Car Meet Reputation points.

Thanks to a new Specification Service, visitors at the LS Car Meet may now purchase copies of another player's personal vehicle for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In the Eclipse Boulevard Garage, every floor gets its own description tag, and the voice chat feature on the console will be set to "Off" by default.

5) Exclusive features, bonuses, and more

Expanded and Enhanced Edition players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S may now more easily organize, manage, and transport their collections of vehicles between garages thanks to the changes to the Interaction Menu. Meanwhile, GTA+ Members get exclusive access to The Vinewood Club Garage, a brand-new vehicle storage facility with sufficient space for 100 vehicles.

There will be new music, fresh holiday modes, and changes to the creator tools. Additionally, snowfall is expected to return to Los Santos. Rockstar is also likely to be adding some festive outfits and other items to the game. On the other hand, every GTA Online player will now receive a small gift on their character's birthday.

