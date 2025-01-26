Are Battlefield servers down right now (January 26, 2025)?

As of January 26, 2025, the Battlefield servers appear to be down with the following titles: Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 5, and Battlefield 1. This has affected multiple players as they face login and disconnection issues across PC, PS4, and Xbox. However, there hasn't been any official statement regarding this, although the playerbase is hopeful of a fix soon.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed breakdown of the issue.

What is the current status of the Battlefield servers (January 26, 2025)?

Battlefield 2042 gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

As of January 26, 2025, the Battlefield servers in Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 5, and Battlefield 1 appear to be down. This is affecting most players, as they are encountering login and disconnection issues on PC, PS4, and Xbox.

Trending

The servers appear to have crashed at around 7 pm IST and no fixes seem to have been found as of yet.

According to the website Down Detector, there have been multiple reports of servers crashing for both Battlefield and FIFA titles.

As of this writing, Electronic Arts has not acknowledged the issue nor made any official statements. However, a fix of some sort is expected soon.

How to check the Battlefield server status

A still from Battlefield V (Image via Electronic Arts)

To check the current status of the Battlefield servers, visit the official Electronic Arts help page.

To do so, follow these steps:

Visit https://help.ea.com/in/help/faq/are-ea-servers-down/

Scroll down and locate the game you are currently looking for.

If the server is active, there should be a green tick mark beside the game.

This is the real-time server status for Battlefield and all other EA games. It is accurate and constantly updated. Thus, any server-related issues will be immediately notified on this website. It could also be a local problem, in which case you may have to contact EA support for further assistance.

However, if the servers appear to be live while you are facing issues, there could be some backline maintenance going on with the game’s platform. Battlefield titles are available on PC/Steam, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live. If you are facing issues with the game while the servers are live, you might want to check the server status of your platform in use.

That covers everything there is to know about the current status of Battlefield servers and how to check it. However, if servers for both the game and your platform are active, contact EA support for further assistance.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.