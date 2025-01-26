Community engages in heated debate as Apex Legends loses 75% player base on Steam

Apex Legends has lost almost 75% of its player base on Steam, leading to the community discussing the current state of the game. As players stated their grievances on X in a post by @Thordan Smash, it was clear that the community was not happy with some of the changes, which led to the game’s massive downfall.

A user named @Tyler Lindsey replied that the game needed some major rework to even get remotely close to what it was before. They said that the game currently had too many characters and weapons, which led to a lot of confusion, especially for casual or relatively newer players.

They went on to add that even though Apex Legends has been engrossing, the game was too overwhelming at times and that it was only a short-term success. They commented:

Trending

“Something major like delete all characters that came after the start. Slim down the weapon choice and start over. Don't make the average person read a dictionary of "Counters" to each legend.”

Expand Tweet

One of the major issues among the players was the removal of the “Arena” game mode. It was an exciting mode, where players only had to focus on their aim and utilities instead of the chaotic experience of battle royale. User @Angry Patriot commented how the removal of ‘Arena’ and ‘Ranked Arena’ was the start of the game’s downfall. They further went on to add that Marvel Rivals was another reason players were losing interest in Apex Legends. They replied:

“The game fell off a long time ago for me. @Respawn upset me removing arena and ranked arena….Also, marvel rivals.”

The loss of players base has led to a “matchmaking squeeze”, meaning that in order to adjust to the low player count, the game often puts players of vastly different skill levels in the same lobby. This has created a vicious cycle, leading to the game’s current poor condition.

A user called @Nick stated a similar grievance saying he often had to face 3 stacks and predators as a solo player, which led to him being unable to enjoy the game for more than two minutes.

Expand Tweet

Cheating was another one of the issues that the community was not entirely happy with. User @Nachocustomz said that the game was already dead because the developers could not fix the cheating issue. They commented:

“Dead game. Devs can’t fix cheating”

Finally, @Blade pointed out that even though the game lost the majority of their player base, having more than 100k players on just Steam is not bad by any means, especially since there were more players on the consoles as well. However, it was high time that the developers understood and managed the issues before the game died for real.

Expand Tweet

How to fix the current state of Apex Legends?

Apex Legends currently feels a bit overwhelming in terms of characters, weapons, and currencies. It seems like the developers have tried too hard to provide us with variations in content, which ironically led to the game’s poor state.

In order to fix the current state of the game, firstly, Apex must space out their character releases. This would be less overwhelming, especially for newer players, who can focus on learning the game instead of having to adjust to the constantly changing meta.

Furthermore, Apex needs to rework some of the currencies and look into a few of their exclusive cosmetic items. It is high time that the developers look to provide more incentive to players, making it more rewarding for those who decide to spend countless hours grinding the game.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.