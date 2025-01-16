Apex Legends celebrates Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch on PC with Lunar Rebirth Collection event

Apex Legends will be receiving some new gameplay content with the Lunar Rebirth Collection event on January 21, 2025. The information was recently confirmed by the publisher with an official trailer reveal on social media platforms. The new video showcases different items that would be arriving with the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event, including the Buster Sword.

The new Apex Legends event update is also slated to bring back a lot of limited-time gameplay items like Materia and a new reward track for the player base. The event is also going to introduce character cosmetics and a special finisher for Alter, the latest Skirmisher legend in EA’s battle royale.

This article will highlight the arrival of the Lunar Rebirth Collection event in Apex Legends.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Lunar Rebirth Collection event release date revealed

Apex Legends will receive a new event update on January 21, 2025, as mentioned above. The new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch will be integrated into the game alongside the Lunar Rebirth Collection Event at the same time. This means that fans will be able to access and choose to purchase several exclusive cosmetics.

The new event is also scheduled to introduce the Materia in-game item into the casual playlist. These have debuted in the game before as a part of a previous limited-time playlist and will likely arrive alongside the Rift Relic game mode. This is a piece of exciting news for the community as the gameplay content will receive a new reset and provide new experiences.

The new collection event will arrive with the battle royale's signature reward track. Fans can play the game and grind points to unlock free items through this feature. It is a great way to expand one’s cosmetic collection in the game without spending any extra money. The event will also introduce some high-rarity items that will likely be present as the ultimate reward for completing the entire collection.

The exact release time of the upcoming event has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends blog post for a detailed overview of the upcoming update.

