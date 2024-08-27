5 best Legends to duo with Conduit in Apex Legends Season 22

Conduit in Apex Legends is a Support class character who debuted in Season 19. You can easily unlock her by spending 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. You can acquire Legend Tokens just by playing the game while Apex Coins can be acquired from Battle passes or purchasing AC packs with real-life money.

Since Conduit is a Support class Legend, players must pair her with another unit to fully utilize her abilities. That being said, let’s look at five characters you should pair with Conduit in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Legends to pair with Conduit in Apex Legends Season 22

1) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you enjoy playing Conduit in Apex Legends, pair her with Revenant. Simply pairing the two will boost your winning chances by a significant margin.

Revenant can single-handedly fill the spots that Conduit lacks and ensure they are not falling behind as a duo. While Conduit makes sure everyone stays safe, Revenant eliminates all threats. Moreover, when the two are paired together, they are pretty much unstoppable as the Revenant and Conduit are one of the meta-defining duos in this title.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Another Skirmisher you can consider pairing with Conduit in Apex Legends is Pathfinder. His ability to swiftly traverse around the map makes him one of the best duos for Conduit.

While roaming around and fighting his enemies, Pathfinder can use his grapple to push towards opponents or run away from a life-threatening situation. Additionally, his Zipline can be quite helpful for Conduit as she cannot move around the map like him. It can also help Conduit make long rotations around the map in a short amount of time.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you are more into an aggressive playstyle with Conduit in Apex Legends, Mad Maggie is the perfect character to pair up with. She can be extremely effective in various scenarios when she has a shotgun equipped. Since having a shotgun allows her to run faster than other characters, she can be a little difficult to hit.

While fighting, Mad Maggie can easily deal noteworthy damage with her Riot Drills. It is also extremely effective when the enemies go and hide behind a cover to heal in the middle of a fight.

4) Bloodhound

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Bloodhound is the best choice for a Recon character to pair with Conduit in Apex Legends. He can scan his opponents and reveal their location, making it easier for him and his allies to know what fights they should engage in.

Additionally, Bloodhound can scan the Survey Beacons. This allows him to know enemy positions and where he and his teammates can rotate into the zone.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

As for the Controllers, Rampart is a good choice to pair with Conduit in Apex Legends. The former boasts slow and fast play styles. The slower one features her using her Amped Covers to fortify a place, while the faster play style makes use of her Ultimate ability, Sheila.

While fighting, Conduit can assist Rampart with her Tactical ability. Additionally, the ability can save the latter’s life when she uses Sheila since revving up the machine gun takes away a hefty amount of Rampart’s mobility.

