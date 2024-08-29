5 best legends to duo with Wattson in Apex Legends Season 22

Wattson is a Controller legend in Apex Legends and features a defensive ability kit that can stop enemies from taking control of the team’s location. Her Tactical ability, Perimeter Security, creates electric fences around deployable poles which can slow down opponents and inflict clip damage upon contact. Her Ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, can be placed on the ground, and destroys any incoming explosives while providing shield regeneration.

Various characters can be paired with Wattson to create effective combos. However, few from the roster have a better synergy with this Controller legend and can be used to increase the team’s winning chances.

This article will highlight the best characters to pick with Wattson in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

What are the best legends to duo with Wattson in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of all the characters that players can use with Wattson on the team in Apex Legends:

1) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Catalyst is another Controller legend who can be used alongside Wattson. The Passive ability of this character can be used to fortify doors in buildings. Since Wattson’s fences can be destroyed with bullets and grenades, a fortified door can help the team keep control of a location for a longer time.

Catalyst’s Ultimate is great for covering the squad while running in the open grounds. Wattson’s fences can be placed around the edges of the Catalyst’s wall to prevent aggressive rushes from enemies.

2) Wraith

Wraith in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Wraith and Wattson combos are quite popular as the Skirmisher legend can place down one end of her (Ultimate) teleporting portal inside fences and the other near the enemy team. This can be used as a bait to trap enemies inside and score easy eliminations and full squad wipes.

Wraith can also use her Tactical ability to quickly pass through Wattson’s fences to easily get behind cover. This provides the team with enough time to reset and rejoin the battle.

3) Newcastle

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle’s Tactical ability can be used to protect Wattson’s fences from incoming gunfire and explosives for a short duration. This can bolster the team’s position inside buildings and open grounds. Alternatively, the same mobile shield can be used as a quick cover first while Wattson places down her fences behind it.

Newcastle’s Ultimate can be used to create some cover during gunfights. Wattson’s Ultimate can be placed behind it to intercept any incoming grenades and provide the team with some breathing room.

4) Loba

Loba in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Loba is one of the most mobile Support legends in the game. Loba’s Ultimate ability can be crucial for Wattson players as they can loot Ultimate Accelerants more often and recharge their Ultimates faster. This is also a great way to get high-tier loot like Golden Helmets that bring down the overall recharge time for all abilities.

Loba’s Tactical ability can be used to initiate gunfights and take high-ground control easily. Alternatively, it is useful for retreating to cover, preferably behind Wattson’s fences to deter enemies from pushing up close.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart is a destructive Controller legend with a minigun as her Ultimate ability. Moreover, her Tactical ability to create walls can be used to protect Wattson’s fences inside a building as they can mitigate a lot of damage. However, these walls can be destroyed so it is important to prioritize entry and exit routes.

Rampart's Ultimate can break down doors and cover like Newcastle’s walls to help the team push into other buildings without difficulties. This would allow Wattson to place her Ultimate in these areas after taking control of the region to fortify the team’s position.

That concludes our list of legends to duo with Wattson in Apex Legends.

