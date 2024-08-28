Seer is a formidable Recon legend in Apex Legends who can passively look for enemy presence in a small region. His Tactical ability detects, marks, and disorients players who are hit by it and can also apply a mini-stun effect to cancel healing items. Moreover, it can also silence enemies, blocking their character abilities temporarily. His Ultimate ability spreads a swarm of tiny drones in an area that can detect enemies and provide their live location.

Apex Legends has several combos that can be picked with almost every legend. However, a few from the roster allow more efficient combinations that can increase a team’s winning chances.

This article will highlight the best legends to pick with Seer in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the legends to duo with Seer in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of all the characters that players can pick to play with Seer in Apex Legends for the best combos:

1) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse offers a high-damage ability kit and belongs to the Assault class. His Tactical ability can be used on enemies that are detected by Seer’s scan ability, to inflict a lot of chip damage. Seer's scan can also be used as a marker for Fuse’s Ultimate ability to trap as many opponents as possible within the ring of fire.

Seer’s Ultimate ability is another great way for Fuse players to reliably land their Tactical ability on multiple targets. Moreover, it helps the team engage in team fights while the exact location of the opponents is being revealed.

2) Ash

Ash in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Ash, another Assault character, can trap enemies with her Tactical ability inside a small radius. Seer’s scan be used to tag enemy squad members after which Ash can shackle one of them. The team can spam grenades near the area to score easy knockdowns and squad wipes. It is a simple and effective strategy that can catch opponents off-guard.

Ash’s Ultimate ability is great for initiating or retreating from gunfights. This can be used to surprise other teams and deploy Seer’s Ultimate to gain the upper hand.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie has a destructive ability kit that can be used to drive enemies out of their corners and deal significant damage over time. Similar to Fuse, Mad Maggie players can accurately deploy her Tactical ability after Seer scans for opponents on the map. Since most tagged players try to take cover behind map structures, Maggie’s Riot Drill can be used to poke them.

Mad Maggie’s Ultimate is a great initiating ability that can be used to disrupt any enemy detected inside Seer’s Ultimate. All the stunned enemies become easy targets as their locations are revealed simultaneously.

4) Horizon

Horizon in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Horizon is one of the most agile characters in the game, hailing from the Skirmisher class. Her Tactical ability can be used to secure high-ground positions like building roofs. This can be combined with Seer’s scan to initiate gunfights and take control of advantageous map positions. Her Gravity Lift can also be used to scout ahead before using the Seer scan ability.

Seer’s Ultimate ability can be combined with Horizon’s Ultimate, Black Hole, to trap enemies and push them into a team fight before they can prepare. However, this approach is most effective in open ground for quick squad wipes.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart is primarily useful in this combo as her Ultimate ability can shoot down opponents and score easy eliminations once they're detected by Seer’s scan. Her Tactical ability provides ample cover in open-ground gunfights and can be used to fortify buildings when inside the zone. Seer players can easily scout the surrounding area from inside such a place and spam scans on enemy squads to keep track of their locations.

Seer’s Ultimate ability can be used in nearby buildings to detect any opponent inside. Rampart can then shoot down almost all covers like doors and Newcastle walls for an aggressive strategy.

