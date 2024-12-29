5 best Legends to counter Wattson in Apex Legends

Wattson in Apex Legends is a Controller, who can lock down an area for her team. This tactical ability can be used to set up an electric fence perimeter that deter enemies from pushing in. It deals damage to any opponent who crosses it and temporarily restricts their ability to move freely. Her ultimate ability can provide shield regeneration and destroy incoming projectiles like explosives and missiles.

Wattson shines in defensive strategies due to her ability kit. Although she can be useful while initiating team fights, her effectiveness is limited to placing her ultimate and joining the gunfight.

This article will highlight the characters that can be used to counter Wattson in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 11, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

What are the best characters to counter Wattson in Apex Legends?

Here is a quick overview of the best characters that you can pick in Apex Legends to counter Wattson:

1) Fuse

Fuse is an aggressive Assault character in Apex Legends. You can use his tactical ability to destroy Wattson’s fences from a safe distance. This is a great way to keep the enemy Wattson engaged, as she will have to continuously replenish their defenses. You can also use Fuse's stick grenades to break doors as most teams prefer to hold houses with Wattson.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate can be used to trap opponents in the open. However, both of his abilities are ineffective if Wattson places down her ultimate. So you should try to shoot down the Pylon before spamming the explosive abilities or grenades toward the enemy team.

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie plays a role that is similar to Fuse. Her tactical ability can damage enemies behind solid cover and is also capable of destroying covers like doors and Rampart walls. It is more useful compared to Fuse’s tactical as it can sometimes be used to break Wattson’s ultimate from behind a wall. Since the projectile does not enter the line of sight of the Pylon, it is not destroyed before it can reach its mark.

Mad Maggie in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate can be used to displace Wattson teams from their strongholds. This tactic is most beneficial when used on opponents trying to occupy an area in the open. However, it can also be used as a speed boost to push toward buildings that are being anchored by Wattson and her abilities.

3) Ash

Ash is the latest hype in Season 24 as she received a significant rework that allows players to take advantage of the new dash movement ability. Her ultimate is also more effective in the new update as it can teleport longer distances. Her tactical ability was tweaked to be more consistent and is great for trapping enemies.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash's tactical can be useless if it does not tag an enemy or get zapped by Wattson's ultimate. However, you can utilize her ultimate ability to quickly teleport into the enemy's location while avoiding all the electric fences placed by Wattson. This is a great tool that can be used to initiate team fights and get out of dangerous situations if necessary.

4) Ballistic

Ballistic is the other Assault class legend who received a hefty buff in Season 24. His tactical ability now comes with two charges in the base kit and can be doubled with the use of perks. His ultimate ability now provides a movement speed boost on top of infinite ammo and faster reload speeds.

Ballistic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Ballistic's tactical loses the ability to have an impact if it gets destroyed by Wattson's ultimate. However, you can use it around the location being held by the enemy team to deter opponents from pushing you. His ultimate ability can be used to launch aggressive rushes against Wattson. Since the team can enjoy increased reload speeds, it becomes easier to destroy the Pylon and take fights within the protected region.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle was a meta character in Season 23 from the Support class. His tactical ability provides the team with temporary cover from incoming damage. This can be used to block bullets from one side and move forward while breaking fences without taking damage from enemies. Once the defenses are destroyed, you can move in and start a gunfight.

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle’s ultimate ability allows players to slam down at a target location and deploy a massive shield that is difficult to break. You can use this ability to take control of high-ground areas like building roofs. From there, you can shoot down Wattson teams and force them to give up control of their areas.

