Having the 5 best Legends to duo with Rampart will allow players to dominate their opposition in Apex Legends Season 22. Rampart is a Controller-class Legend, and only a few characters in the game can complement her kit, and help elevate it to a different level. As a character who can hold and control space effectively, Rampart benefits from Legends who can help her push into spaces, and destabilize enemy players.

This article will provide players with a list of the 5 best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends Season 22. To know more about them, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely depends on the writer's opinion. The ranking is in no particular order.

Wraith, Pathfinder, and three best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends Season 22

Here's a detailed look into the characters that can help elevate your gameplay when paired with Rampart:

1) Wraith

Wraith is an inter-dimensional skirmisher (Image via EA)

Wraith is a fantastic Legend to pair with Rampart. From her Passive to her Ultimate, the character provides fantastic utility to Rampart. Wraith's Passive ability allows her to consistently be aware of enemies around her, and understand whether the area is clear. This information allows players to decide whether they should hole up in an area, or take an aggressive front.

Her Ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, allows players to traverse between two locations without taking damage. It is a great tool to help both the Legends reposition into safety or be aggressive and push onto enemy teams. The synergy between these characters undoubtedly makes Wraith one of the best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends Season 22.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder plays the role of Forward Scout (Image via EA)

Just like Wraith, Pathfinder provides great utility when it comes to repositioning across different terrains. Pathfinder's perks allow him to also scan Survey Beacons.

Paired with the ability to lower his Zipline cooldown by using these beacons and scan incoming Care Packages, the Legend has an extremely powerful traversal tool with a minimal recharge period.

Rampart can use the Ziplines to take control of different terrains. She can use her Amped Walls to set up cover for her teammates and use her Ultimate, Sheila, to provide suppressive fire while her team stabilizes. These perks make Pathfinder one of the best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends Season 22.

3) Crypto

Crypto provides fantastic intel (Image via EA)

The recent changes made to Crypto have made him a meta pick in the game. A duo of Rampart and Crypto can achieve incomparable excellence. While Crypto scours the area for possible threats, Rampart can keep the Legend guarded.

A well-timed execution of Crypto's Ultimate ability, E.M.P., paired with aggression from Rampart, can entirely dismantle an enemy team while they are suffering from the crowd-control effects and damage inflicted by the E.M.P. charge.

This makes Crypto one of the best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends, and in Season 22, we believe, he fulfills the role of being the best Recon character as well.

4) Caustic

Caustic's Nox Gas is a powerful tool (Image via EA)

A combination of two Controller Legends can be extremely deadly, and there's nothing better than a Caustic and Rampart duo for taking control of spaces. Caustic's Nox Gas Traps are perfect for keeping the entire team safe and controlling space.

With Caustic fulfilling the defensive section, Rampart can use her Amped walls to push enemies into corners, and continuously pressure them. Furthermore, if the duo gets pushed by a team, Caustic can use his Nox Gas Grenade to inflict flesh damage. Then, Rampart can pull out Sheila and shred anyone who dares aggress into their space.

We truly believe Caustic's kit makes him one of the best Legends to duo with Rampart. The duo can be considered a meta pair, just like Crypto and Rampart.

5) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is one of the best Assault characters in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you want to experience high-octane gameplay, there's no one better than Mad Maggie in Apex Legends. Starting from her Riot Drill to her Wrecking Ball, the Legend can claim space like no other. Her ability to ensure chaos is perfectly paired with Rampart's ability to provide stability to her team.

This duo can be considered perfect for players who seek action and thrive in utter chaos.

That's all there is to know about the best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends Season 22. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

