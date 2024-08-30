5 best Legends to duo with Wraith in Apex Legends Season 22

Knowing the best Legends to duo with Wraith will allow players to dominate the battlegrounds of Apex Legends in Season 22. Wraith is a Skirmisher Legend in the game, and she has one of the best kits when it comes to having mobility for herself, and her team. Her abilities allow her to seamlessly rotate from one place to another without taking damage, which is a major asset, especially during the end game.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the five best Legends to duo with Wraith in Apex Legends Season 22. To know more about them, read below.

Note: Details in this list are subjective and reflect the writer's own opinions.

Who are the best Legends to duo with Wraith in Apex Legends Season 22?

Here's a list of the best Legends that players can utilize alongside Wraith in Season 22 of Apex Legends:

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a technological tracker (Image via EA)

Bloodhound is one of the best Legends to duo with Wraith. They are a staple pick in Apex Legends across all ranks and offer incomparable value to the team. Bloodhound's main role is to offer intel to their team, and with Wraith, the Legends can together push enemy players and eliminate them with a combination of Beast of the Hunt and Dimensional Rift.

2) Rampart

Rampart is the trustee modder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While Wraith can provide a seamless mode of rotation to Rampart, the latter can set up a defensive fortress of her own will. Rampart has the power to establish Amped Walls, which not only block incoming damage but provide a 10% damage boost to her teammates. Furthermore, paired with Sheila, the Legend can absolutely claim and control space like no other.

Wraith, on the other hand, can help the Legend move from one position to another using her Dimensional Rift. Furthermore, her perks allow her to be aware of all teams that are in the vicinity, providing players enough time to analyze whether they should be defending, or pushing out for attacks in a given situation. This synergy of abilities makes Rampart one of the best Legends to duo with Wraith in Apex Legends Season 22.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is perfect for aggressive players (Image via EA)

When it comes to going for all-out attacks, there's probably no Legend better than Mad Maggie. The latter packs tremendous firepower in her kit, and with Wraith's seamless rotational tools, she gains an added advantage when it comes to positioning.

Mad Maggie can use her Riot Drill to push players out of position and follow it up with her Wrecking Ball for maximum chaos and damage. Her team can then easily clean up the fight alongside her, and further use Wraith's Dimensional Rift to get back to safety quickly. It's clear that Mad Maggie serves as one of the best Legends to duo with Wraith.

4) Fuse

Fuse is a demolitions expert (Image via EA)

Another fantastic Legend that you can use alongside Wraith is Fuse. Fuse is the trustee grenadier in Apex Legends, and he's simply the best when it comes to causing absolute havoc on the battlefield. Wraith can serve as the forward scout for this duo, and Fuse can consistently dish out damage with his grenades on targets marked by Wraith.

When things go south, the duo can evade safety using a Dimensional Rift. Furthermore, Wraith's passive will consistently provide her intel regarding squads in her immediate vicinity.

5) Lifeline

Lifeline is a combat medic (Image via EA)

Reviving your teammates is as important as eliminating enemies. Lifeline excels at getting revives with her D.O.C. Drone. However, executing revives in the middle of the battlefield might not be ideal. In such scenarios. Wraith can take her team to safety and the team can stabilize.

Furthermore, Lifeline's Ultimate is the perfect tool to provide Wraith with useful attachments and an unlimited supply of healing items. As the latter serves as a forward scout for the team, she is subject to the most damage and is in constant need of medical attention. The synergy of these characters makes Lifeline one of the best Legends to duo with Wraith.

That's all there is to know about the five best Legends to duo with Wraith in Apex Legends Season 22. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

