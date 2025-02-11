How big is the Apex Legends Season 24 update?

Apex Legends Season 24: Takeover was released on February 12, 2025, and the update size is approximately 10.5 GB. This brings the total size of the game comes to 75 GB. The update marks the sixth anniversary of Apex Legends and brings a lot of gameplay changes to the title.

This article explains the Apex Legends Season 24 update and provides more information about the download size.

Apex Legends Season 24 update download size

Apex Legends Season 24 update size is approximately 10.5 GB on all platforms with an additional 3.8GB for one localized language. According to the official Apex Legends webpage, the total disk space required to play the game is 75 GB.

The Season 24 update has completely overhauled Apex Legends by introducing meta changes and new legend buffs and nerfs to provide a more balanced experience. New Assault Class perks like Combat Reserve, Stowed Reload, and Battle Surge have also been added. These are expected to be useful traits for players who main this group of characters.

The Season 24: Takeover update also brings various quality-of-life changes such as reduced visual clutter. All 1p weapon muzzle flashes have also been updated to guarantee 95% less visual clutter on the line of sight.

The time-to-kill has also been reduced, increasing the overall pace of the gameplay. All the weapons have increased damage ranges. Players can get more information on the aforementioned changes from the Season 24 patch notes, which have been live since February 10, 2025.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 update size.

