The Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event is here, and the developers have come up with a unique approach to celebrate this episode. The Battle Royale player base can earn a free Mythic R-301 skin, a community-made reward tracker, character skins, and many more exciting rewards. The upcoming anniversary event will surely be the main attraction in Apex Legends Season 24.

That said, this article will explore all the rewards associated with the Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event.

All rewards in Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event

As discussed, EA developers took a unique approach to celebrate the Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event. Battle royale enthusiasts can hop into the world of Apex Legends Season 24 and collect the free rewards available.

Community made rewards

Community-made rewards in Apex Legends anniversary (6th) (Image via EA)

There'll be a plethora of community-made rewards available in the Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event. A few of the community's favorite artists and creators have come together to create some epic reward trackers. Players must complete certain daily challenges and earn points to unlock the following freebies:

Wallflower Newcastle skin (Artist: CaitySecret)

Lady In Red Loba skin (Artist: Hoxodolum)

Green Screen Valkyrie skin (Artist: Sekigahara Ojisan)

Fast Food banner (Epic) (Artist: Ginger Goober)

Party Animals banner (Epic) (Artist: Gubby)

Beaming Skies banner (Epic) (Artist: Takobajiru)

Castle Defender banner (Epic) (Artist: Memetaro)

Fun Damentals banner (Epic) (Artist: Mikiteo)

Goldness Gracious banner (Epic) (Artist: TheKittleKat)

3xTrackers (Artist: Sevpha)

3xTrackers (Artist: Cheetah)

12xStickers (Artist: Namjack)

Mythic R-301 skin and Heirloom Shards

Mythic R-301 weapon skin (Image via EA)

Apart from the exciting community rewards, EA developers have included a milestone rewards section featuring some exciting Heirloom Shards, Legend skins, and an impressive Mythic R-301 weapon skin.

Based on the blog post, gamers might observe a few previous anniversary skins. As a result, those who already own the reward will simply unlock the next one.

Mythic Mayhem Royale

The Mythic Mayhem Royale will be the main attraction of the Apex Legends 6th Anniversary Event. This brand-new game mode will be available from February 11, 2025 to March 3, 2025. Players will be given different sorts of experimental care packages: Hornet, Limelight, and Vermilion. These care packages will provide them with unique abilities inside the arena.

