Apex Legends Attempting Connection error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Apex Legends Attempting Connection is one of the more common errors the playerbase might encounter. It is one of the biggest issues that can prevent you from accessing the game as it stops on the main menu where players can select servers and other options. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment recently released the Season 21 update, but the connection error has remained unpredictable in this fast-paced battle royale.

This article will highlight a list of possible fixes for Apex Legends Attempting Connection error and the potential reasons for its occurrence.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article may not work for everyone. However, they are worth attempting until an official patch is released.

How to possibly fix Apex Legends Attempting Connection error

Apex Legends Connection Failed (Image via EA)

Here are a few steps that you can try to get through Apex Legends’ Attempting Connection error and enjoy the game:

A quick restart of the entire game alongside the game client (be it Steam or EA’s application) can be helpful at times as it resets the entire process. This allows the client to establish a fresh connection to the official servers.

alongside the game client (be it Steam or EA’s application) can be helpful at times as it resets the entire process. This allows the client to establish a fresh connection to the official servers. You should switch to an ethernet cable instead of a Wi-Fi connection. A wired internet connection is more reliable when it comes to gaming with the least possible latency and packet loss. This could provide the game client with a stable connection and prevent the error.

instead of a Wi-Fi connection. A wired internet connection is more reliable when it comes to gaming with the least possible latency and packet loss. This could provide the game client with a stable connection and prevent the error. You can also try restarting your internet modem if this problem persists. A quick reset can automatically solve many underlying problems in the connection and provide you with stable internet.

if this problem persists. A quick reset can automatically solve many underlying problems in the connection and provide you with stable internet. If these steps do not solve your problem, you can always try rebooting your device . This is another way to start up your game with a clean slate.

. This is another way to start up your game with a clean slate. You can also try reinstalling the entire game as the last step if nothing fixes the issue.

It is important to note that you should contact the official Support Team before trying to reinstall the game. You can raise a ticket and get the necessary assistance required to get through this issue. The developers might also release an update to permanently fix this problem and you can stay up-to-date by following the official X page of Apex Legends.

Possible reasons

Urban Assault Event screenshot (Image via EA)

The problem seems to be associated with the game client and official server connection. This could mean a faulty internet connection on your end. You can contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to run a check on your network to find any problems that might be affecting the connection status.

However, there is a chance that the problem is on the server side. In this case, there is nothing that can be done on your side to fix the issue as it would have to be repaired by the devs themselves.

