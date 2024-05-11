Apex Legends “Engine Error”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Apex Legends “Engine Error” is incredibly frustrating for players as it prevents them from enjoying Season 21. Those facing the error are unable to launch Electronic Arts’ free-to-play battle royale title. When starting the game, it boots up like normal but crashes after a while.

This article discusses the possible reasons and fixes for the Apex Legends “Engine Error” so that players can enjoy the game and its new season without any issues.

Potential reasons for Apex Legends “Engine Error”

Here are the potential reasons for the Apex Legends “Engine Error”:

Graphics driver issues/GPU driver issues

Hardware issues

Overclocking

The error also has three variations. They are as follows:

Engine Error CreateShaderResourceView

Engine Error 0X887A0006 – DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG

Engine Error CreateTexture2D

Possible fixes for the Apex Legends “Engine Error”

Verify the integrity of game files

The Properties window (Image via Steam)

Verifying and repairing the game files might fix the Apex Legends “Engine Error.” Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Steam

Open Steam and select Apex Legends from your Library.

Right-click on it and hit the Properties option. This will open a pop-up window.

Head to the Installed Files and click on the Verify the integrity of game files button to finish the process.

Origin/EA

Fire up the Origin/EA app and click on Apex Legends from your Library.

Hit the Manage option and select Repair to end the procedure.

Update/reinstall graphics drivers

The Nvidia app (Image via Nvidia)

Updating or reinstalling the graphics drivers may also fix the error. You can follow these instructions to install or update the drivers:

Nvidia

Open GeForce Experience or the Nvidia app.

Click on Drivers and hit Check for updates or Download.

Wait for the download to finish and start the installation process.

AMD

Search for AMD Graphics driver and head over to the official website.

Fill up your Graphics Card details and download the GPU driver.

After the download finishes, double-click on it to start the process.

Disable XMP profiles

You can also try disabling the XMP profiles for your RAM. The feature can be activated and deactivated from BIOS.

This usually boosts the RAM’s performance by overclocking it, but EA’s free-to-play battle royale may face some problems while it is turned on.

