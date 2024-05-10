Pathfinder is the only Mobile Robotic Versatile Entity (MRVN) in the Apex games, and as such, the best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends are some of the most unique ones. He is the embodiment of optimism who joined the Apex games to search for his creator and make friends. His distinctive kit lends to his versatile mobility, enticing many players to select him as their main legend.

Pathfinder mains are obsessed with collecting rare skins, considering he gets some of the most detailed and unique makeovers from the developers at Respawn Entertainment.

This article will shortlist and discuss the five best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends that should be on your radar if you don’t own them already.

5 best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends for 2024

As of this writing, Pathfinder has 34 Legendary skins, 13 Epic skins, 26 Rare skins, and 16 Common skins, in total. Some legendary ones were made available in previous limited-time events, making them super rare and precious to the collectors. If you’re in the market for a Pathfinder skin, look out for these five best options in Apex Legends.

5) Memoir Noir/Untouchable

Memoir Noir and Untouchable Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Memoir Noir is a legendary class skin featured in the "Fight Night Event" in January 2021. It was offered for 1800 Apex coins and returned to the store three times, in December 2021, Fight or Fright 2022, and December 2023.

The Memoir Noir Pathfinder skin is an original makeover of the character based on lore and is an evergreen skin for our MRVN. This detective-themed outfit is the most organic and human-like skin released for him. It comes with matching voice lines and a special character selection animation that makes it one of the best skins for Pathfinder in Apex Legends.

Untouchable is a black and red recolor of Memoir Noir released in "Back to Black Sale" in March 2022. Also sold for 1800 coins, either one of these skins is a must-have if you’re a true Pathfinder main.

4) Elegant Mechanics/Gilded Sentinel

Elegant Mechanics and Gilded Sentinel Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Elegant Mechanics is another legendary skin featured during Season 10’s "Emergence’s Evolution Collection Event" in 2021. It was sold for 1800 Apex coins or 2400 crafting materials. Having reappeared only twice in April 2023 and September 2023, this skin is one of the rarest.

Elegant Mechanics is one of the few Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends that has animations on its body. The skin showcases the flow of power through the exposed energy cables running throughout his body. This gives him a futuristic and modern vibe.

Glided Sentinel is a recolor of Elegant Mechanics offered in the "Threat Level Event" in May 2023 for 2950 Apex Coins. This skin is beyond a normal recolor as the animations and design are redone, giving the character a fresh and premium look. This is arguably one of the best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends.

3) MECHAMRVN

MECHAMRVN is one of the best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

MECHAMRVN is a legendary skin that was available only once in the "Golden Week Sale" in May 2023. It was sold as part of a 2500 Apex Coins bundle.

This is the only skin in Apex Legends themed around the famous Japanese concept of Mecha, which are giant robots that are piloted or humanoid in nature. This skin looks unique and premium with all its details, making Pathfinder almost unrecognizable. Having only appeared once in the game, it is one of the rarest Pathfinder skins and a must-have for anyone into Mechas.

2) System Takeover

System Takeover Pathfinder skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

System Takeover is a legendary skin that was sold for 2500 Apex Coins in "Season 15 Eclipse". It was also featured in the store in November 2022.

As one of the most unique skins, it features half of Pathfinder’s body being metallic and the other half being covered in a purple element, indicating corruption from a black ferrofluid. Pathfinder’s head in this skin is super attractive and comes across as menacing. Everything considered, System Takeover is one of the coolest skins and unlike anything in the game, making it something to look forward to in the coming seasons.

1) Iced Out

Iced Out Pathfinder skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Iced Out is an extremely rare legendary class skin that appeared in Season 3: 'Meltdown' Battle Pass in October 2019. Being one of the oldest skin in-game, it is the most valuable.

In this skin, Pathfinder’s body is covered in ice with yellow accents and a little display of ice cream on his chest. Having been released during the early days of Apex Legends, this skin is difficult to come across. Iced Out is the only design of its kind, and if you ever come across it in the store, make sure to buy it immediately.

That covers the five best Pathfinder skins in Apex Legends for 2024.