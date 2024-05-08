The much-awaited solos game mode has finally returned in Season 21, and considering all the tweaks made, we've shortlisted the best Legends for Apex Legends solos. Solo Takeover has replaced Duos and is available to play for the first six weeks of Season 21. In this iteration, 50 players will be dropped into the new Broken Moon map. This game mode has some interesting features like Battle Sense Respawn Token.

This article will discuss the five best Legends for Apex Legends solos and the new features of the Season 21 Solo Takeover.

5 best Legends for Apex Legends solos

Apex Legends: Solos Takeover (Image via Electronic Arts)

Respawn Entertainment has introduced some interesting features in Solo Takeover this season to make it viable for an individual player. For starters, all players have a passive ability called Battle Sense, which lets you detect enemies from 50 meters away. This makes the Recon legends less useful in this game mode.

Moreover, all weapons discovered in this mode come pre-equipped with all attachments, drastically reducing the time required to loot and making loot-oriented legends like Loba and rotation legends like Valkyrie less important in this mode.

Also, all players can Respawn automatically if they die in the first four rounds. Being the only player in the team, support class legends are inherently less viable in this game mode.

Keeping all these in mind, let's look at the 5 best Legends for Apex Legends solos.

5) Alter

Alter's creative outplay potential makes her one of the best legends for Apex Legends solos (Image via Electronic Arts)

Being the new skirmisher legend in Season 21, Alter’s kit is extremely powerful in creatively outplaying your opponent.

Her tactical Void Passage lets you go through objects and walls to catch your enemies off guard. Alter’s ultimate, Void Nexus lets you create a regroup point to which you can open a phase tunnel back from a maximum distance of 200 meters.

Both her abilities allow her to always have a mode of escape during a fight, which is vital as a solo player. This makes Alter one of the best legends for Apex Legends solos.

4) Horizon

Horizon's kit is versatile in evading and doing damage in Apex Legends solos (Image via Electronic Arts)

Horizon’s tactical ability Gravity Lift is highly useful in 1v1 fights as it instantly lifts you against gravity, letting you evade damage while also repositioning at the same time. But what makes her so powerful in solos is her ultimate ability Black Hole which creates a mini black hole pulling enemies toward it.

In a 1v1 situation, having the black hole gives you a massive edge in a fight by halting the enemy at one point, allowing you to shower nades on them. This makes Horizon considerably powerful in this mode and one of the best legends for Apex Legends solos.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie's Wrecking Ball stuns enemies allowing for easy kills in Apex Legends solos (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mad Maggie got insane buffs to her kit last season, which has made her overpowered in 1v1 fights and one of the best legends for Apex Legends solos.

Her tactical ability Riot Drill attaches to an obstacle and burns enemies behind it. This forces them out of cover to fight you especially when they are trying to heal up after taking damage.

Mad Maggie’s ultimate ability Wrecking Ball throws a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies spewing thermite grenades, stunning them for a significant time. This makes for an easy kill as your enemy is practically a sitting duck.

This makes Mad Maggie an easy choice to recommend for Solo Takeover in Season 21.

2) Revenant

Revenant's mobility and extra shields make him a menace to go against in solos (Image via Electronic Arts)

Revenant, being the assassin, is one of the most powerful legends to play solos. His tactical ability Shadow Pounce lets you unleash a powerful pounce forward, allowing you to close distance during a fight and escape after taking damage.

His ultimate ability Forged Shadows gives an extra shield around you, blocking damage and regenerates. This makes Revenant stand out in 1v1 fights and, consequently, a great pick for solos as that extra shield could make all the difference.

1) Mirage

Mirage's bamboozling kit is effective in outplaying your opponent (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mirage can be a controversial pick for Solos as it takes high skill to make his kit viable in a fight. But in the right hands, Mirage can be extremely dominating.

His tactical ability Psyche Out sends a holographic decoy to distract enemies, while also revealing their location. If timed properly, Mirage can get the edge during a fight by catching the enemy off-guard with half their magazine already emptied on a decoy.

Mirage’s ultimate ability, Life of the Party, can confuse enemies by deploying a team of controllable decoys. This alone is powerful enough to turn the fight in your favor by beaming your enemy down while they are confused about which Mirage to shoot. This puts Mirage in the top spot in this list of best legends for Apex Legends solos.

Honorable Mention: Wraith

Wraith is a popular choice among movement players playing solos (Image via Electronic Arts)

If your game movement and aim are good, Wraith is one of the best legends for Apex Legends solos. She has the smallest hitbox that pairs well with her ability to escape and reposition using her tactical ability Into the Void. Thus, Wraith stands as a popular choice among solo movement players in the community.

This covers everything you need to know about the five best legends for Apex Legends solos.