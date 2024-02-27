How to play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie is an Assault Class Legend in Apex Legends. Introduced in Season 12, the unit's primary role in the game is to cause havoc on the battlefield. Her kit is perfect for players who want to be aggressive and who prefer an attack-only playstyle. She is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying characters in the title right now.

This article offers deeper insight into the Legend's chaotic kit and provides a detailed guide to using her abilities in the best manner.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What are Mad Maggie's abilities in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

Mad Maggie's abilities in Apex Legends reflect her powerful personality. Here are all of her abilities:

Warlord's Ire (Passive Ability): Damaging enemies with Warlord's Ire will highlight their silhouette. The silhouette will be visible through any obstacles. This effect will stay active for 0.8 seconds. Mad Maggie's passive ability allows you to carry shotguns and run at 1.15x speed (the same as running with your weapons holstered).

Damaging enemies with Warlord's Ire will highlight their silhouette. The silhouette will be visible through any obstacles. This effect will stay active for 0.8 seconds. Mad Maggie's passive ability allows you to carry shotguns and run at 1.15x speed (the same as running with your weapons holstered). Riot Drill (Tactical Ability) : With Riot Drill, you deploy a drill that attaches against any obstacles and deals a burning effect on the other side. This ability can be used while you do other actions, such as shooting your guns, healing, or reloading. Each tick will deal 5 damage. The effect will continue for over nine seconds, dealing up to 160 damage.

: With Riot Drill, you deploy a drill that attaches against any obstacles and deals a burning effect on the other side. This ability can be used while you do other actions, such as shooting your guns, healing, or reloading. Each tick will deal 5 damage. The effect will continue for over nine seconds, dealing up to 160 damage. Wrecking Ball (Ultimate Ability): You throw a ball that drops speed-boost pads and detonates upon contact with enemies. It deals 20 damage in the area and stuns any enemies it comes into contact with.

The character also has the following Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends:

Level 2 Upgrades

Crowd Control: Gain a Riot Drill charge and reduce its active duration by 25%.

Gain a Riot Drill charge and reduce its active duration by 25%. Big Guns: The depth and width of the Riot Drill is increased by 1.5x

Level 3 Upgrades

Killer Handling: Shotguns get auto-reloaded upon knocking enemies down.

Shotguns get auto-reloaded upon knocking enemies down. Fireball: Your Wrecking Ball catches fire and deals thermite damage upon explosion against enemies.

How to use Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

Mad Maggie is one of the most aggressive characters in Apex Legends. This Legend thrives in chaos, and her entire kit is centered around flushing out enemies from cover and eliminating them in open ground.

To use Mad Maggie, you should be proficient with a shotgun because of all the passive advantages it provides. Secondly, use your Riot Drill extensively. Choose either perk that suits your playstyle, and use the ability off cooldown to flush out enemies who are trying to hide behind any obstacles.

As for your Ultimate ability, use it to chase down any squads that try to flee your wrath. Wrecking Ball is a quick-charging ultimate, similar to Octane's Jump Pad. You can use it to close the distance between you and your enemies or to escape from dire situations.

All in all, if you want to get better at playing Mad Maggie, you have to learn how to take risks. Keep your fear aside and push that W key to make the most of this Legend.

For more Apex Legends guides, check the links below:

Wraith guide || Lifeline guide || Octane guide || Fuse guide ||