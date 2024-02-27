How to play Revenant in Apex Legends

Revenant is an Assault Class Legend in Apex Legends. He is a murder machine and the best pick for any player looking to w-key at their opponents. Revenant was recently reworked with the Season 18 update. His newest kit features some of the best mobility and self-sustenance abilities, making him a deadly addition to any team.

This article will explore the reworked kit in-depth, providing players with a detailed guide on how to best utilize his abilities. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

What are Revenant's abilities in Apex Legends?

As per the official patch notes of Season 18, Revenant features the following abilities in the title:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): His passive ability allows him to see very low-health enemies. He also has access to faster crouch walks and improved wall climbing in the game, similar to the previous rendition of this character.

His passive ability allows him to see very low-health enemies. He also has access to faster crouch walks and improved wall climbing in the game, similar to the previous rendition of this character. Tactical Ability (Shadow Pounce): Revenant uses this ability to leap forward, covering the ground between him and his target. It can be paired with his passive ability to chain successive wall-climbing when required.

Revenant uses this ability to leap forward, covering the ground between him and his target. It can be paired with his passive ability to chain successive wall-climbing when required. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Hardened shadows envelop the Legend and he is granted an additional 75HP. Forged Shadows protects Revenant from incoming attacks, and prevents crowd-control abilities from having an impact. It refreshes his cooldown health and his tactical ability upon every knockdown or knockdown assist.

Additionally, the Season 20 Breakout update has introduced a whole wave of Legend Upgrades strengthening his kit even more.

Level 2 Upgrades

Tactical Cooldown: Reduce the cooldown of Shadow Pounce by five seconds.

Reduce the cooldown of Shadow Pounce by five seconds. Murder Machine: Call out the number of squads within 150m after securing a squad wipe in the game.

Level 3 Upgrades

Full Send: Total Shadow Pounce charge time is reduced by 20%.

Total Shadow Pounce charge time is reduced by 20%. Kill Thrill: Shadow Pounce is refreshed upon knocking enemies down.

From a competitive standpoint, you should always use Murder Machine and Kill Thrill. However, to make the best of your tactical, you can opt for Tactical Cooldown while keeping Kill Thrill active.

How to use Revenant in Apex Legends?

Revenant is an aggressive Legend by description in Apex Legends. His kit, now more than ever, promotes a more offensive gameplay with a unique movement ability allowing him to climb higher than other Legends, alongside improved movement speed when crouched.

When fighting enemy squads, especially in areas where you can take high ground, you should always try climbing to an advantageous position. You can leverage his Tactical Ability, Shadow Pounce, and be chained with a Passive ability to create some crazy off-angles.

As for his tactical ability, you should use it for quick repositioning when required. If you have managed to lower the health of enemy players, use it to close the distance and earn your knockdowns. In situations where you are being cornered by enemy teams, use it to quickly create space between them and latch onto a nearby building for safety.

Lastly, Revenant's Forged Shadows is one of the best Assault class abilities in the title. Your primary goal is to use it in every team-based encounter off cooldown. It has a short charge time of 120 seconds, making it a valuable asset in every team fight. Securing knocks, or knockdown assists will bring back the shadow shroud to full health immediately, allowing you to stomp down on enemy players.

