Apex Legends will reportedly feature Pathfinder prestige skin

A Pathfinder prestige skin will reportedly be introduced in the upcoming Apex Legends event. A prominent data miner on X, @HYPERMYSTx, hinted that Pathfinder prestige skin codes are being added to the game files. Players who main this legend are excited as they can finally experience a prestige skin in-game.

Hence, before the exceptional Pathfinder prestige skins potentially arrive in-game, let’s discuss what we know so far.

Note: This article is clearly based on speculation and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt since there is no official confirmation from the developers yet.

Pathfinder prestige skin in Apex Legends leaked: What we know so far

Apart from HYPERMYSTx’s post, many internet forums, like Reddit, have trails that suggest the Pathfinder prestige skin will be introduced in Respawn’s Battle Royale. It has been one of the hot topics in the community in recent times. However, there is no official confirmation or news from Respwan’s side about the skin's release date.

In a Reddit post by u/soruuuru, it has been unveiled that some codes like “mythic_heirloomshop_menuicon_pathfinder_t1”, “mythic_heirloomshop_menuicon_pathfinder_t2”, “mythic_heirloomshop_menuicon_pathfinder_t3” will be added in-game. This suggests that the developers are set to new finishers and other animations for Apex’s in-house Skirmisher Legend, Pathfinder.

Following past trends, it’s quite evident that aside from this alluring prestige or mythic skin for Pathfinder, the developers must be planning to bring another exciting collection event. Hence, players worldwide can expect a unique array of legendary and epic skins and banners for other legends too, with the event's ultimate reward being Pathfinder's prestige skin.

Additionally, players might need to buy all 24 Apex packs (approx $160) to obtain the upcoming mythic skin of Pathfinder. If they can't buy the skin within the given time, they must spend 150 Heirloom shards to acquire it.

