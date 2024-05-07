Apex Legends will reportedly feature massive anti-cheat upgrade

Rumors about a potential anti-cheat upgrade in Apex Legends aiming to counter the problem of cheaters in Season 21 have been circulating. According to an X post by known data miner HYPERMYSTx, Epic Online Services (EOS) will reportedly replace the current Anti-cheat software Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) possibly due to the increased number of cheaters in the past seasons. This could be a major decision to counter this problem.

This article discusses the speculated anti-cheat upgrade in Apex Legends Season 21.

Note: This article is based on speculation and rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until there is official confirmation from the developers.

Will EOS replace EAC in Apex Legends Season 21? Anti-cheat upgrade speculated

Expand Tweet

A massive anti-cheat upgrade in Apex Legends Season 21 would solve the problem of hackers by removing EAC. The current year has posed significant challenges for the Apex community, stemming from unfortunate events of malpractice. The ALGS hack situation was the biggest blow the developers faced when pro players' games were hacked mid-tournament.

Apex Legends is filled with many users who allegedly use cheats and hacks to gain an unfair advantage. EOS is speculated to solve this issue by initiating the anti-cheat upgrade. EAC has been the official anti-cheat software since the game's release on February 4, 2019. Players have been asking for improvements in the anti-cheat software for a long time, and EOS could counter cheating.

This could improve the state of play in Season 21. An anti-cheat upgrade can help lower the number of hackers in the game. However, it's important to consider that this information is based on speculation and there is no official information regarding a change in anti-cheat software. Players are recommended to ensure their game is up-to-date and remain patient for the launch of Season 21.

Also read: TSM Imperialhal banned during ALGS

For more related news and guides, consider going through our other Apex Legends articles: