Amidst all the hype around the new legend this season, some quality of life and legend changes have gone unnoticed by the majority, which has permanently changed Apex Legends in Season 21. The developers at Respawn Entertainment listened to the player base and finally implemented these much-awaited changes. Alter’s abilities have opened a new dimension to Apex games by allowing players to bypass restrictions from in-world objects. All these changes have made Apex Legends feel fresh after a very long time and the community is happier than ever.

This article will explore some of the things that have permanently changed Apex Legends in Season 21.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?

5 things that have permanently changed Apex Legends in Season 21

Apex Legends in Season 21: Patch Notes (Image via Electronic Arts)

While some of these changes are the consequences of the new legend Alter dropping into the Apex games, others are important quality-of-life changes or legend balances. Let’s take a look at these updates.

1) Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins

Guaranteed weapons in loot bins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

It is not fun to drop into a point of interest with another squad and not find guns to fight. In a competitive FPS, the playground should be as even as possible to make for fair play.

While this can be hard to achieve in a battle royale setting, Respawn Entertainment has taken a step in the right direction by making a loot bin spawn a guaranteed weapon if the player is unarmed. Here’s what the developers said about this update:

“Bringing knuckles to a gunfight isn’t the most engaging gameplay, so we’re improving weapon acquisition consistency in the early game. When completely unarmed, opening a bin will guarantee at least a low tier weapon.”

2) Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes

Death box in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

This is a major quality-of-life change in Apex Legends in Season 21, as it helps retrieve banners from your teammate's death box safely. The animation involved in the process will no longer lock players out of performing other actions like shooting, running, punching, and reviving. Any other action will break the animation cycle of banner retrieval.

This also means you can now loot the same death box right after collecting its banner. There will be no delay in opening the deathbox allowing for faster shield swaps.

3) Requeue in Pubs and Mixtape

Requeue menu in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Electronic Arts)

This was a popular request from the player base asking for a way to get back into a match directly after a game ends. The developers have heard the players' demands, and re-queuing back into a match is now possible in Unranked Battle Royale and Mixtape. This will skip the wait time involved in going back into the lobby between matches.

4) Pings

The grenade wheel lets you ping grenades in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Apex Legends)

Players can now ping enemies and directions through windows and other translucent objects in the game. For the longest time, it wasn’t possible to ping anything from inside a closed space with outside visibility. The ping only registered the wall right in front of you. That’s no longer the case in Apex Legends in Season 21, as the ping will go through.

Additionally, it is now possible to ask for grenades much like survival items. Pinging grenades from the nade wheel will play a voice line from your legend asking for that specific type of nade from your teammates.

5) Easy Anti-Cheat

Easy Anti Cheat (Image via EAC)

Cheating in Apex Legends has been a major issue for some time now. Hackers like Destroyer2009 even went to the extent of hacking the ALGS earlier this year.

EA and Respawn Entertainment have finally made an effort to neutralize the cheating problem by upgrading to the latest version of EAC and adding security improvements on top. Now, only time will tell how effective these measures are in Apex Legends in Season 21.

That covers the most important quality-of-life changes that have permanently changed Apex Legends in Season 21. For more news and guides on Apex Legends, consider going through our other articles: