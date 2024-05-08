Alter's passive in Apex Legends allows players to loot death boxes through walls and more

A discovery was recently made by the Apex community that Alter's passive in Apex Legends is effectively allowing players to loot death boxes through walls. Termed Gift from the Rift, it is described in-game as "Can remotely interact with a death box to claim one item. Cannot be a shield core."

This ability was underestimated by many as it looks and plays very differently on the battlefield. Another observation was made where a player was able to loot a shield core using Alter’s passive, despite the obvious counter statement in the ability description.

This article will discuss how Alter's passive in Apex Legends is being explored by the community in Season 21 and their reaction to the same.

Also read: Apex Legends Alter: All abilities explained

Alter's passive in Apex Legends

Alter's Abilities in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Alter's passive ability to loot through walls was first brought to the limelight on X (former Twitter) by a user @hodsic. He confirmed that it is not necessary to have a line of sight on the death box first before being able to loot behind walls. This means Alter can access all deathboxes around her irrespective of surrounding geometry. This is what @hodsic showcased in his tweet.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Reported bug is making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends Season 21

Looting Shield Core through walls

Another notable discovery was made on Alter’s passive in Apex Legends where she can loot shield cores through walls. This was highlighted by a Reddit user u/Sad-Particular-5269 who posted the following video to showcase the mechanic.

This appears to be a bug as it contradicts the ability’s description in-game. However, upon further discussion and inspection, it was clarified that Alter can loot shield cores if she's close to the death box just like any other legend, even if there's a wall between her and the death box.

Significant range on Alter's Passive in Apex Legends

Another game-changing observation was made on Alter’s passive in Apex Legends which wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes. She can check death boxes from a significant distance away. Pointed out by @mokeysniper on X, here’s what he said about this ability and how the mechanic looks in-game.

Expand Tweet

Indeed, this ability to check what’s in the death box from far away appears to be more useful than actually grabbing an item, as it saves valuable time while looting.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?

Alter's Passive in Apex Legends: A source of intel

Gift from the Rift also works as a source of intel as she can decipher when a fight ends causing death boxes to appear around her through walls. This fact was noted by user u/StevoCodes who took to Reddit to enlighten the community about the potential of Alter’s passive in Apex Legends.

Alter Passive byu/StevoCodes inAlterMains Expand Post

Being able to see and loot death boxes without having a direct line of sight on them is an extremely useful mechanic that makes Alter a powerful legend in Season 21 of Apex Legends.

This covers everything you need to know about the true potential of Alter's passive in Apex Legends. For more news and guides on Apex Legends, consider checking out our other articles: