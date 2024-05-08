Reported bug is making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends Season 21

There have been reports of a bug that is making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends. The Legend made her debut in Season 21 Upheaval, and her tactical ability, Void Passage, which allows her to create a portal pathway through a surface, is reported to be bugged.

This ability enables her and her teammates to temporarily pass through solid objects, including walls and barriers, entering a phased state. Occasionally, this bug allows her to traverse a void without phasing, and sometimes even without any audio.

Alter unplayable in Apex Legends season 21 due to a reported bug

Although not confirmed, the bug that is making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends is speculated to be the product of bad testing and rushed development.

While using the tactical ability, there is a phased state whenever Alter or her teammates use the void passage. This state blocks the player from using weapons instantly after passing through the surface. However, the bug has removed the momentary delay, which, the players are exploiting to insta-kill enemy players and teams.

This is a concerning issue and is speculated to become a huge exploit if not patched, eventually. It has been noted that, when using Void Passage, the expected audio is absent, giving the impression that the character is moving through an unobstructed area.

Furthermore, there have been reports of other bugs that are making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends.

There have also been reports about the issues with Alter's ultimate ability Void Nexus which makes the character clip above roofs. Uncertainty exists whether this issue is an unintended bug or a deliberate feature within the game. Either way, the Legend needs some attention for players to enjoy.

The developers at Respawn have not yet acknowledged this bug that makes Alter unplayable in Apex Legends. Until they do so, it is advised to be patient and avoid playing as Alter in public matches as it will create chaos for others as well.

