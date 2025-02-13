New Apex Legends ranked bug rewards players with incorrect RP

Players have discovered a brand-new Apex Legends ranked bug that hinders their progression in the game's competitive ladder. As per the discoveries made by @Beckabtw, and further confirmed by @HYPERMYSTx, players are being rewarded incorrect RP (Ranked Points) after the completion of their ranked games in Apex Legends Season 24.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the new Apex Legends bug.

Everything we know about the Apex Legends ranked bug

As pointed out by @HYPERMYSTx, and @Beckabtw, players are being robbed of their competitive progression because of the new Apex Legends ranked bug in the title's latest season. As showcased by the images put out by the creator and other players in the comments, the net total Ranked Points tracked by the game falls short by a significant margin when compared with the actual amount earned.

Trending

A major chunk of the combat score, for the most part, does not get calculated, and that has caused a massive hindrance to the community. In a lot of instances, the base combat value has been set at '0', which leads to the game not tracking any of the kills, assists, and knockdowns earned by players in their ranked matches.

Check out: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

Expand Tweet

The inadequate amount of points awarded to players robs them from accurately pushing through the ranks in the game, leading to major frustration.

It is still unknown what causes this bug, and how much of the game's community is being affected by it. The developers are yet to release an official statement regarding the new Apex Legends ranked bug, and the steps they're taking to mitigate the issue. We believe that once they take cognizance of the issue, they will quickly provide a hotfix patch to fix the problem.

Read more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

That's all there is to know about the new Apex Legends ranked bug. For more related content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.