All Materia in Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event crossover and their abilities

The crossover between the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event and Apex Legends reintroduced Materia on the battlefield. Starting on January 21, 2025, this event offers various in-game features and items for players. There are four types of Materia reintroduced in the game that players can obtain from Rift Relics during the event. Each of them has its own advantages and impacts, and can be attached to select weapons.

This article covers all Materia in Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event crossover and explains their abilities.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event crossover: All Materia and their abilities explored

Materia are attachments in this game, providing players with specific buffs during gameplay. Each of them is represented by a different color, and it has its own impact on enemies. In the latest collaboration, four of them have been reintroduced: Blue, Green, Purple, and Red.

A still of Materia from the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event (Image via EA)

1) Blue Materia

The Blue Materia acts as a support system allowing players to absorb enemies' HP. During a fight, they can damage the latter to gain health in return.

2) Green Materia

The Green Materia is related to Lightning as reloading an empty weapon emits a shock nova. This helps players damage and slow nearby enemies.

3) Purple Materia

The Purple Materia increases the Crit rate of a player. It enables them to deal additional damage with random shots, and it also boosts the damage inflicted from the headshots.

4) Red Materia:

Finally, the Red Materia summons Nessie, a soldier companion equipped with a Buster sword. They follow the player and protect them while attacking enemies.

How to find Materia in the Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event?

You can find these attachments from Rift Relics that spawn randomly across the map. These contain various loot, like modified weapons and Boost Kits.

During the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event players can also find Materia from the Rift Relics and attach it to their weapons to take advantage of a match. The locations of the Rift Relics are marked on the minimap and visible to both the squads. However, they disappear once they are outside the ring.

