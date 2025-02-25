Apex Legends hotfix patch (February 24, 2025): Ash dash updated, Mythic R-301 changes, and more

A brand-new Apex Legends hotfix patch has been released on February 24, 2025. This latest set of patch notes has incorporated quite a few quality-of-life updates to the game. Players had reported numerous issues with regard to Ash's brand-new passive ability, Predator's Pursuit, and alongside that, there have been reports of the Rampart Mythic R-301 dropping attachments mid-game.

This article will provide a detailed insight into all the changes that have been brought forth by the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch. Read below to know more.

Apex Legends hotfix patch for February 24, 2025

As per the official X page for Respawn Entertainment, the developers have released the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch to fix the following issues in-game:

Updated Ash's dash to prevent players from accidentally triggering it

Resolved a visual delay when deploying Wattson's fences

Mythic R-301 attachments are no longer lost after being respawned

Resolved a crash when viewing your Match Summary

An issue causing the incorrect total of RP to be shown in Ranked Match Summary

Resolved a crash that was happening on Xbox Series X/S consoles

Wraith's Slow Clap emote will now display correctly

Fixed a crash that occurred when updating video settings on the Nintendo Switch

Most of these changes are quality-of-life changes, targeted towards improving players' gameplay experience of Apex Legends. The major change brought forth with the latest update is the change to Ash's Predator Pursuit dash ability.

Players have reported triggering it by mistake since it's automatically bound to the 'jump' keybind in-game. The latest update fixes this problem and players no longer are facing the issue of automatically executing the dash. Furthermore, the Mythic R-301's attachments are no longer removed from the player's inventories. Once a player respawns, they can loot their bin to get their hands on the Mythic rarity assault rifle once again.

Other than these two features, the other changes are mostly quality-of-life updates as stated above, and players will have a more streamlined experience playing the game.

That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new Apex Legends Apex Legends hotfix patch for Season 24. If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other seasonal guides and news for Respawn's Battle Royale below:

