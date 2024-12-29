Being one of the most popular Skirmishers in the game, it's quite important for players to know about the best Legends to counter Horizon in Apex Legends. Being a Skirmisher, Horizon features fantastic mobility, and better yet, her kit provides her with the ability to glide on surfaces without getting stunned.

Unlike a lot of Legends, Horizon possesses unique vertical mobility in the game. Furthermore, her ultimate ability, Black Hole, allows her to pull enemies into a zone and obliterate them using grenades. As evident, she's extremely powerful, and it's important for players to know how they can shut her down.

That said, this article will provide her with a detailed brief on the 5 best Legends to counter Horizon in Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Which characters can counter Horizon in Apex Legends?

1) Wattson

Wattson is a Controller character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability can be used to create electric fences to secure a perimeter on the ground or anchor a building. If you are trying to maintain control of higher ground, these fences can be useful to fend off Skirmishers like Horizon who prefer contesting from outside and directly float up to the high ground.

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wattson can absolutely shut down Horizon and she is undoubtedly one of the best Legends to counter her in Apex Legends Season 24. Horizon derives most utility by chucking out her ultimate ability, Black Hole, towards enemy teams and pairing the ability with grenades and arc stars. The combination of these items makes for a huge explosion, capable of decimating squads.

However, Watton's Ultimate ability, the Interception Pylon, can not only zap and destroy the Black Hole device but better yet, it can intercept all grenades and other ordinances thrown in its effective area. It's pretty evident that Wattson is one of the best Legends to counter Horizon in Apex Legends Season 24.

2) Caustic

Caustic is another Controller legend in EA’s battle royale. He is capable of holding down different map locations with his tactical ability. The ability can be used to deploy gas traps at target locations that detonate whenever an enemy is near it. You can place down a few barrels on the roof edges or around locations where Horizon can use her tactical to get to the high ground.

Caustic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Caustic’s ultimate is great for slowing down enemy pushes. If you get forced to participate in a gunfight, you can deploy this ultimate to temporarily block one side and prevent the enemy from flanking. However, you would need to reset during this time and place down a few more of the gas traps to ensure you have an advantage.

3) Conduit

Conduit is a Support legend and can be highly effective during team fights. The tactical ability allows players to provide teammates with a temporary shield. However, Conduit’s ultimate ability is the primary counter in this scenario against Horizon. This ability can create an energy barrier in one direction and block opponents from rushing to your location.

Conduit in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The barrier can slow down and deal ticking damage to anyone who tries to cross it. This can force Horizon to use the tactical ability to chase your team. You can then engage in the fights without worrying about the Skirmisher suddenly taking the high ground and deploying a black hole from above.

4) Octane

Octane is a Skirmisher character in Apex Legends. His tactical ability can be used to gain a temporary speed boost by sacrificing a percentage of his health. If you are being attacked by a Horizon, you can simply act fast and move away from the black hole’s radius. This will allow you to move freely and shoot back to protect your team.

Octane in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Octane’s ultimate is another great tool that can be used to initiate fights or retreat from dangerous situations. The jump pad can also be used to help your team from being trapped near Horizon’s ultimate and contest any high ground that your opponents are trying to capture. You can always choose to flank the enemy team as an Octane with the help of your speed boost.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle is a Support legend in the game and has an ability kit tailored around deploying shields. His tactical ability can be used to create a temporary shield for cover against incoming damage. This allows the team to quickly reset during gunfights and can also be used when trapped near Horizon’s ultimate.

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle’s ultimate ability can deploy a massive shield at the target location. You can slam down this shield during the fights to isolate fights and provide your allies with room to take cover. This strategy can be effective in both open areas and inside buildings.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Horizon in Apex Legends Season 24. Though this list has been curated by considering all possible pros and cons, it's not the easiest to counter Horizon all by yourself. We believe that you should opt for proper communication and teamwork to successfully shut down this Legend in the game.

