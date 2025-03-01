5 best Legends to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24

Keeping the recent meta shift in mind, players need to implement new strategies to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. This Controller possesses excellent crowd control and objective anchoring abilities. Although not in the best of places in the current meta, Caustic can easily overwhelm an unsuspecting player if they are unaware of his weaknesses.

Here are five of the best Legends to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24, including the strategies to implement with each.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

5 of the best Legends to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie is an excellent Legend to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. She rose to the top of the meta after the Assault class buffs and is currently a dominating force in Apex, especially against characters with deployable items like Caustic.

Her Riot Drill ability is efficient in flushing out enemies from hiding, directly countering Caustic’s passive playstyle. Furthermore, Mad Maggie’s ultimate, Wrecking Ball, can destroy Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps, greatly reducing his value.

2) Crypto

Crypto in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Crypto is another viable choice to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. His recon abilities are a menace to deal with as they reveal Caustic’s setups, making it easier for Crypto and his team to devise strategies of attack.

Furthermore, Crypto’s ultimate, Drone EMP, is extremely effective in taking out Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps, making him a direct counter. This, alongside the shield damage and slow effect, makes it difficult for Caustic and his team to reposition safely.

3) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Rampart in Apex Legends can be used to effectively counter Caustic in Season 24. Her capacity for destruction, paired with an extremely aggressive playstyle, makes it difficult for a passive legend like Caustic to keep up.

Mad Maggie, with her Amped Wall, can boost her entire team’s damage, making it easier to push a Caustic out of hiding. Furthermore, her ultimate, Emplaced Minigun “Shiela” leaves nothing in its sight, including Caustic and his traps.

4) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse can be used to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. Caustic’s core mechanic of being able to hold down any enclosed area is quickly negated by Fuse’s Kuckle Cluster ability. It can potentially destroy multiple of Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps, making the entire enemy team vulnerable.

Moreover, Fuse’s ultimate, The Motherlode, is deadly in enclosed spaces. This makes Caustic forcefully fight in open spaces, away from his comfort zone, making him considerably less effective.

5) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Apex Legends (Image via EA)

One of the recently released Skirmishers in the game, Alter is an excellent option to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. She is a more strategic counter to the toxin specialist as lets her team trigger Caustic’s traps and reengage later, owing to her ultimate, Void Nexus. When played correctly, you can catch Caustic off-guard without his setup.

Furthermore, Alter’s advanced movement tech with Void Passage is difficult to keep up for Caustic, who fails to find good value with his Nox Gas.

This covers the five best Legends to counter Caustic in Apex Legends Season 24. Although these are the obvious options against Caustic, it is highly advisable to try out different Legends and find out which character best suits your preferred playstyle. This will not only provide you with a better understanding of the game but also maximize your chances of winning against Caustic.

