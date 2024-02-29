How to play Crypto in Apex Legends

Crypto in Apex Legends is a Recon class Legend introduced in Season 3 and can be unlocked using 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. He has one of the most unique character designs in the game. Using his trustee drone, this Legend can surveil an entire area sitting in the corner of a room.

Crypto has a very high skill ceiling in the game. He is suited to a more careful and calculative playstyle than merely w-keying everything in sight. This article will provide an in-depth guide to using his abilities in the best manner.

For a detailed brief, read below.

What are Crypto's abilities in Apex Legends?

Crypto in Apex Legends is designated as the Surveillance Expert. He possesses the following abilities:

Neurolink

Crypto and his teammates can see everything the drone detects within a 30m radius. It includes care packages, traps, enemies, and supply bins.

Surveillance Drone

You can deploy your aerial drone and interact with it remotely. The drone has a massive range of 200 meters, and Crpyto can do numerous activities.

Drone EMP

Using your drone as Crypto in Apex Legends, charge up an EMP and deal a massive blast in a 30-meter radius. All abilities and items get shut off, and players lose 50 HP from their shields. Furthermore, enemies are slowed for two seconds.

How to use Crypto in Apex Legends?

Crypto in Apex Legends has quite a tricky playstyle. Not only does the Legend have a high ceiling, but it requires adept patience and teamwork to use him. We do not recommend using this Legend for most players because of the downtime spent using his drone. However, if you are interested in playing this Legend, here are some tips:

Neurolink

Neurolink is best used as a quick surveillance tool. Use it to scan the area in front of you before moving forward. You can also use it as a passive scan to track enemy movement in buildings by throwing it on top of buildings and other structures.

Surveillance Drone

Crypto's Surveillance Drone in Apex Legends has limitless possibilities. It has numerous interactive abilities, all of which can be executed at the cost of Crypto staying immobile and vulnerable.

When you're in drone view, you can execute the following actions in a 200-meter radius:

Open Supply Bins Ping enemies Open Care Packages Scan Survey Beacons Revive teammates using Respawn Beacons Open Vaults using Vault Keys. Scan the number of enemy squads in a 200-meter radius (from Crypto, not his drone)

Your primary objective as Crypto in Apex Legends should be to surveil enemies and perform your class-centric activities using your Surveillance Drone. Always scan Survey Beacons, and never fail to track down enemies.

Last but not least, find a safe spot before you decide to switch to drone view. You remain highly vulnerable, so always communicate with your team to cover you as you survey the battlegrounds for valuable intel.

Drone EMP

Drone EMP is a great tool to disrupt major team fights. It is best used for preventing enemy rushes and third-partying into pre-existing fights.

