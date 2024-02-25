How to play Fuse in Apex Legends Season 20

Fuse is an Assault Class Legend in Apex Legends Season 20. He specializes in using explosives, and his perks allow him to carry two stacks of ordinances per inventory slot without giving up additional inventory space. Players who have not unlocked Fuse can unlock this Legend in the upcoming challenges presented with Apex Legends Season 20.

Players must complete a set of challenges to get this Legend permanently. To do that, you must understand how this Legend's kit functions in the game. This article will provide an in-depth guide on using Fuse's kit to reap the greatest rewards. For a detailed brief, read below.

What are Fuse's abilities in Apex Legends Season 20?

Fuse's kit in Apex Legends is designed for aggressive gameplay. His kit contains the following abilities:

Grenadier (Passive Ability): You can stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately using his bionic arm.

You can stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately using his bionic arm. Knuckle Cluster (Tactical Ability): Launch a cluster bomb that continuously deals a small burst of damage. You will get two charges for this ability.

Launch a cluster bomb that continuously deals a small burst of damage. You will get two charges for this ability. Motherlode (Ultimate Ability): Launch a bombardment that encircles a target in a wall of flame. All targets within this sphere will be highlighted in red, allowing you to track them seamlessly through walls.

Furthermore, the Legend gets the following Legend Upgrades to enhance his kit's effectiveness in the game:

Level 2 Upgrades (Blue EVO)

Walk it Off: Ignore slow and 50% damage from Ult.

Ignore slow and 50% damage from Ult. Big Bang: See nearby ordnance through walls and on deathboxes.

Level 3 Upgrades (Purple EVO)

Wreckless: Take 25% less explosive damage.

Take 25% less explosive damage. Explosive: Short speed boost on successful Knuckle Cluster hit.

For best results, we urge you to pick up Walk it Off and Explosive as your primary perks for upcoming games.

How to use Fuse in Apex Legends Season 20?

Fuse, in Apex Legends Season 20, is one of the best Assault Class Legends in the game. His kit urges players to use grenades and ordnances to flush out enemies from cover and, in certain cases, hold them down in a compromised position.

First and foremost, as you drop into a game, you should spam your Tactical Ability, Knuckle Cluster, to earn yourself free EVO XP and simultaneously get an advantage in a one-on-one fight.

As you progress through the game, the chances of getting 1v1s will be significantly lower, but that makes you all the more useful. As teams hole up in buildings and take control of closed grounds, you can use your entire kit to disrupt their safety net.

Stacking multiple grenades should be your primary objective as you scour for loot. Use these grenades to pressure enemy players away from cover or spam them into a building to force them to move. You will do much damage, creating immense pressure, especially in close-quarter combat.

Use his Ultimate Ability, Motherload, to take control of the grounds. Anyone caught in the fire will be hurt and slowed, providing you ample opportunity to knock the squad out.

