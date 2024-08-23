5 best legends to duo with Fuse in Apex Legends Season 22

Fuse is a formidable Assault class character in Apex Legends who can poke enemy players and destroy cover with his explosive ability kit. This legend can fit into a wide range of team compositions as having at least one aggressive character in the roster is important. However, this might limit the strategies that the team can use while participating in gunfights.

Apex Legends features five distinct classes to choose from—Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Support, and Controller. Players can combine the abilities of almost all legends to score squad wipes and win games. But a few combos perform better than others owing to their ease of access and damage output.

This article highlights the best duo to Fuse in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best duo picks for Fuse in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of legends players can pick to make the most out of Fuse in Apex Legends:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie is another Assault character with a destructive ability kit. Her equipment can be combined with Fuse to quickly take down structural covers like building doors and Rampart walls. The signature ability can be used to drive enemies out of cover and corners, making it easier for Fuse to spam grenades and inflict a chunk of damage on the opposing squad.

Both characters' ultimates can be combined to disorient and limit movement to score easy eliminations throughout the map. Maggie’s ultimate ability can also be used to gain movement speed while initiating team fights, retreating, and rotating to the safe zone.

2) Horizon

Horizon (Image via EA)

Horizon is a Skirmisher legend with the ability to quickly create vertical movement routes with her signature ability. This can be used by Fuse players to gain height, deploy grenades on enemy teams, and continuously deplete their medical supplies. It also provides a great opportunity to launch the Fuse's ultimate ability with a clear line of sight.

Horizon and Fuse can combine their ultimates to create a perfect zoning combo to trap enemies in an area. This makes the enemies easy targets to take down and secure squad wipes.

3) Pathfinder

Pathfinder (Image via EA)

Pathfinder is a mobility-based character who can quickly reposition and help the team gain high-ground advantages. While this combination might seem unusual, it is great for initiating gunfights once Fuse has inflicted the initial damage. Such an aggressive strategy can corner enemies, making it easier to catch them off-guard while healing.

Pathfinder’s ultimate is great for the team to secure positions in building rooftops where Fuse can spam grenades as well as his ultimate. The latter can also deploy Knuckle Clusters while using the zipline.

4) Ash

Ash (Image via EA)

Ash is a great duo for Fuse primarily due to her signature ability that bind enemies to a spot and limit their movement. Fuse players can then throw all their grenades towards the position to score a quick knock. This strategy is most useful when used on open grounds or directly deploying the ability combo inside a building.

Ash can create a one-way portal to teleport allies to different positions and can help Fuse gain a higher-ground advantage, similar to Pathfinder.

5) Loba

Loba (Image via EA)

Loba is a perfect pick to combo with Fuse, not with abilities but with loot availability. Fuse can carry two grenades in a single inventory slot, making Loba’s ultimate ability perfect to stack up on explosives after every gunfight.

Fuse players can use this opportunity to spam Thermites, Arc Stars, and Grenades throughout the match and rarely run out of supplies.

