Knowing the best Legends to counter Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24 is pretty essential considering how popular this character is in the current meta of the game. Lifeline, after her rework, has become quite a meta-tier Legend, and she has one of the most versatile and powerful kits among all the characters from the Support-class.

The latest changes to Lifeline provided her with great mobility, improved features to her tactical ability, and better yet, a fantastic ultimate ability in the game. Naturally, it is quite important to know what you're supposed to do when you go up against them.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 best Legends to counter Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Best counters for Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24

Here's a detailed list of the best Legend counters you can opt for Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24:

1) Gibraltar

Gibraltar in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

If we are talking about Lifeline counters, Gibraltar is the perfect Legend for it. While his abilities are mostly catered towards defending his teammates, his ultimate can be the perfect counter for Lifeline. While Lifeline uses her ultimate to create a safe space for her allies, Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment can easily penetrate that space as there is no protection on top.

This means, Gibraltar’s ultimate is exceptionally effective against her and occupies this newly reworked Legend and her teammates while Gibraltar can push in the area and secure a squad wipe.

2) Ash

Ash has recently been reworked with the latest seasonal update for the title. She is now one of the best Legends to counter Lifeline on account of her fantastic mobility, great crowd-control abilities, and of course impeccable rotational skills.

With her latest rework, Ash now possesses a dash as her passive ability - Preadtor's Pursuit. This makes her extremely aggressive, and she can easily catch up to Lifeline whenever she is fleeing or trying to revive her teammates mid-combat. She can further use her Arc Snare to trap them in a certain location for a few seconds, and combined with grenades, she can easily eliminate them without breaking a sweat.

Lastly, Lifeline's ultimate ability, D.O.C. Halo might provide her and her team with 360-degree protection, however, the top area of this barrier remains open. Ash can use her Phase Breach to gain higher ground and render Lifeline's ultimate entirely useless in-game. These abilities make Ash one of the best Legends to counter Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24.

3) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While most Legends in this list can single-handedly counter Lifeline, Fuse falls behind a little as he requires some assistance from his teammates. Therefore, he needs to prepare some things, such as gathering throwables before engaging in a fight. Depending on where the Lifeline squad is, Fuse can use his ultimate which will highlight all three members of the former’s team.

Unless Lifeline and her teammates get out of Motherlode’s effective area, they will continuously be highlighted without interruption. This also allows Fuse to spam Knuckle Clusters where the highlighted enemies are to make sure they are not just sitting still and waiting for the ultimate to expire.

4) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While players may think otherwise, Horizon is one of the counters for Lifeline Revived. Her ability to swiftly traverse the map easily alongside the vertical movement makes her one of the best characters to play against Lifeline. When Lifeline is either pushing or running away, Horizon can easily get on a building using her Gravity Lift and take her down.

Moreover, Horizon can also use her Black Hole when Lifeline activates her ultimate to create a distraction while she pushes inside. If they don’t break the ability, this Skirmisher can throw some grenades which will accumulate a decent bit of damage.

5) Caustic

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Since Lifeline’s ultimate is a closed space that is made to keep her allies safe from the chaos happening outside of it, Caustic can make sure the former can’t stay there. His Nox Gas is quite powerful and can easily clear most areas out.

Additionally, it also helps Caustic to control an area so he, alongside his teammates, doesn’t have to keep an eye out in that particular area and focus on the enemies in front of them.

Apart from Caustic’s Tactical, his ultimate is also quite powerful as it covers a decently sized area with it. Those who dare to walk in it will take DoT (damage over time) and if not healed in time, will get eliminated.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Lifeline Revived in Apex Legends Season 24.

